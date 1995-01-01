War
Ukraine
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Videos
Analysis
Corruption Watch
Opinions
Culture
History
Sports
Cartoons
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
Analysis
Corruption Watch
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Opinions
Videos
Cartoons
Culture
History
Business Wire
Sports
Classifieds
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
World
Economics
Videos
Analysis
Opinions
Classifieds
Spotlight
EN
UK
EN
UK
Back
Fact-Check
Fact-Check
Air Defenses
Fact-Check: Did Two Russian Missiles Simultaneously Hit Three Key Targets in Kyiv?
The March 25 strike by supposedly hypersonic missiles on the capital failed, but Russian propaganda wants the world to believe it was a total success that fulfilled its objectives.
By Kyiv Post
1 day ago
Loading More Posts
back to top