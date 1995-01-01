Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Did Two Russian Missiles Simultaneously Hit Three Key Targets in Kyiv?
Air Defenses
Fact-Check: Did Two Russian Missiles Simultaneously Hit Three Key Targets in Kyiv?
The March 25 strike by supposedly hypersonic missiles on the capital failed, but Russian propaganda wants the world to believe it was a total success that fulfilled its objectives.
By Kyiv Post
1 day ago