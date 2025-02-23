It’s 18:00 in Kyiv.

I’m watching President Volodymyr Zelensky’s latest press conference, responding to tough questions from both foreign and domestic journalists. No holds barred.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

And, once again, this bold, principled and determined leader, who US President Donald Trump has besmirched, branding him a dictator and former mediocre comedian, is shining and giving a master class.  On how a democratic, intelligent, open and tactful leader should behave and respond to the independent press and deal with supposed “friends” who are badmouthing him and resorting to extortion as concerns the price for support for Ukraine.

No besmirching of unfriendly media outlets as in the case of Trump, and AP and CNN. Nor the arrogance, selective evasiveness, hostility, and mendacious manipulation of facts currently being demonstrated by the new faces in Washington at the helm of the US, especially as regards Zelensky and Ukraine.

Advertisement

Zelensky and Ukraine may have their shortcomings, but today Trump and his arrogant sycophantic dilettantes should temper their crude Tarzan-like behavior and not behave as if they are kings of an international jungle.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Bohdan Nahaylo
Bohdan Nahaylo

Bohdan Nahaylo, Chief Editor of Kyiv Post, is a British-Ukrainian journalist and veteran Ukraine watcher based between Kyiv and Barcelona. He was formerly a senior United Nations official and policy adviser, and director of Radio Liberty’s Ukrainian Service.

More on Zelensky
Kyiv ‘Making Progress’ With Washington on Resources Deal: Zelensky Zelensky
Kyiv ‘Making Progress’ With Washington on Resources Deal: Zelensky
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Zelensky Says He’s Ready to Step Down for Peace or NATO Membership for Ukraine War in Ukraine
Zelensky Says He’s Ready to Step Down for Peace or NATO Membership for Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
UK PM Says No Talks ‘About Ukraine, Without Ukraine’ on Eve of DC Trip War in Ukraine
UK PM Says No Talks ‘About Ukraine, Without Ukraine’ on Eve of DC Trip
By Christopher Stewart
12h ago
Trump Tries to End War Next Week, Leveraging Rights to Ukrainian Minerals Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Trump Tries to End War Next Week, Leveraging Rights to Ukrainian Minerals
By Christopher Stewart
14h ago
Read Next
‘Russia Attacked’ – Trump Finally Acknowledges the Aggressor War in Ukraine
‘Russia Attacked’ – Trump Finally Acknowledges the Aggressor
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
‘An Existential Threat to Europeans’ – Macron Hopes to Use Special Relationship to Sway Trump War in Ukraine
‘An Existential Threat to Europeans’ – Macron Hopes to Use Special Relationship to Sway Trump
By AFP
2h ago
Zelensky Not ‘Offended’ by Trump Dictator Comments, Wants to Meet Before Potential Trump-Putin Summit Zelensky
Zelensky Not ‘Offended’ by Trump Dictator Comments, Wants to Meet Before Potential Trump-Putin Summit
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Frozen Russian Assets Belong to Ukraine, Not Its Allies: Zelensky Zelensky
Frozen Russian Assets Belong to Ukraine, Not Its Allies: Zelensky
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
« Previous Ukrainians Should Be Naïfs No More