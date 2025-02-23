It’s 18:00 in Kyiv.

I’m watching President Volodymyr Zelensky’s latest press conference, responding to tough questions from both foreign and domestic journalists. No holds barred.

And, once again, this bold, principled and determined leader, who US President Donald Trump has besmirched, branding him a dictator and former mediocre comedian, is shining and giving a master class. On how a democratic, intelligent, open and tactful leader should behave and respond to the independent press and deal with supposed “friends” who are badmouthing him and resorting to extortion as concerns the price for support for Ukraine.

No besmirching of unfriendly media outlets as in the case of Trump, and AP and CNN. Nor the arrogance, selective evasiveness, hostility, and mendacious manipulation of facts currently being demonstrated by the new faces in Washington at the helm of the US, especially as regards Zelensky and Ukraine.

Zelensky and Ukraine may have their shortcomings, but today Trump and his arrogant sycophantic dilettantes should temper their crude Tarzan-like behavior and not behave as if they are kings of an international jungle.