On the day that Ukraine was observing the third anniversary of Russia’s barbaric, full-scale war against it, the US, or rather the Trump administration, disgraced itself in the eye of the entire world and sent shock waves throughout it.

President Donald Trump and the sycophantic dilettantes he has surrounded himself with, publicly stabbed Ukraine and the entire democratic world in the back. But they also slapped America and everything it has stood for in the face.

In a disgusting, self-serving, act of treachery, these arrogant iconoclasts broke ranks with their allies and sided with despotic Russia, the avowed enemy of the democratic world and everything it stands for.

The US voted on Monday in the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council with the enemies of liberty against those who it has regarded for long as partners and protectees. The leader of the free world – as America has long seen its role – has abrogated its responsibility and become a turncoat.

George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Woodrow Wilson, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Regan, and other America defenders of liberty must be turning in their graves.

On that same day, when such an impressive number of Western leaders were in Kyiv to express their solidarity with Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron had to publicly remind Trump in Washington that Russia is indeed the aggressor and responsible for the horrific war that Ukraine is enduring. He did not hesitate to challenge the American leader’s other fatuous claims. Bravo, Monsieur le president!

Surely this is not what the majority of the Americans who voted for Trump in the presidential election wanted and will be prepared to live with. This behavior is not “Making America Great Again” but diminishing its stature and authority in the world, splitting it from its loyal partners, making a mockery of its current leaders and playing into the hands, or even embrace, of its enemies

Trump and his team, are brazenly seeking to appease the war criminal in the Kremlin and gloss over his responsibility for the carnage and destruction. They are glibly claiming that they want to stop the war because it is costing so many lives – both Russian and Ukrainian.

What a hollow argument. Did President FDR urge Churchill to placate Hitler and stop fighting the Nazis because so many people were dying – Brits, Americans, others, and Germans too? Just come out with it and say loud and clearly: Putin cannot be allowed to get away with murder. Or else, admit that Nazi salutes in Washington are exactly what they appear to be.

But that is not all. Apart from cuddling up to the Kremlin and calling on Ukraine to give in to whatever compromise may be reached over its head, Trump’s administration is also seeking to strongarm the victim into what is essentially a protection racket – Ukrainian resources in return for some semblance of US “support.” Carpetbaggers at the highest level. Not exactly a phenomenon in US history to be proud of and revived.

So, a dismal moment and not one of America’s finest hours. But at least the tectonic shift that has been signaled has set alarm bells ringing not only in Ukraine, but in Europe and the US itself. Perhaps what we hear is only the end of round one, and the fight for Ukraine and the future of the democratic world is far from over.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.