A Period of Calm: What the Ukrainian-Belarusian Border Looks Like Now
Sergii Kostezh
| June 25, 2024, 1:51 pm
Belarus is a crucial Putin ally, or as some would say, a “vassal,” having provided its territories for the Russian army's use in the invasion of the key Ukrainian regions – Kyiv and Chernihiv. From Belarus, Russian troops reached Kyiv suburbs like Bucha, where they carried out a massacre. Airstrikes on Ukraine were also launched from Belarus throughout 2022.
However, for more than a year and a half, there’s been a lull at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.
Ukrainian border guards have not restored the blown-up bridges in the Chernihiv region.
Instead, they are constructing new fortifications and barriers.
They do not observe any Russian activity on the other bank of the Dnipro River.
Meanwhile, more and more people are returning to border villages.
Some are not afraid to run farms or swim right at the border with a hostile state. They say they trust that the Ukrainian army and Border Guards will protect them.
What does this lull mean, and what might follow? Does this signify a change in Belarus’ behavior in the war? A detailed report from the Ukrainian-Belarusian border by Kyiv Post is expected soon.