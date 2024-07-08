EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: People Trapped Under Rubble at Kyiv Children's Hospital
Sergii Kostezh
| July 8, 2024, 12:39 pm
Kyiv Post special correspondent Sergii Kostezh made exclusive footage of Kyiv Children's Hospital, which was targeted in Russia's missile attack on Monday, July 8.
Russia launched dozens of missiles at cities across Ukraine on Monday in an attack that killed at least 20 people and smashed into a children's hospital in Kyiv.
Pictures shared by witnesses from the children's medical facility in Kyiv depicted individuals sifting through heaps of rubble, with black smoke rising over a devastated building, and medical personnel clad in blood-stained scrubs.
Zelensky said that there were an unknown number of people trapped under the rubble of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital and it was not immediately clear how many had been killed.
"There are people under the rubble, and the exact number of casualties is still unknown. Right now, everyone is helping to clear the rubble –- doctors and ordinary people," the president wrote on social media.