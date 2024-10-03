Thousands of Pilgrims Celebrate Jewish New Year in Ukraine

More than 30,000 Hasidic pilgrims have arrived in the Ukrainian city of Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which began Oct. 2 and runs until Oct. 4
The annual pilgrimage, a deeply spiritual tradition, brings thousands of Hasidic Jews to Uman, the resting place of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov, the founder of Hasidism.
Local authorities report that the influx of pilgrims has generated approximately 17 million hryvnias (around $350,000) in tourist taxes, providing a significant boost to the local economy
The celebrations began with a prayer for Ukraine, with many pilgrims expressing support for the country and its armed forces.
Pilgrims in traditional Hasidic attire, including black coats and wide-brimmed hats, could be seen chanting, singing, and praying.
Local officials have confirmed that the city has implemented security measures and logistical support to accommodate the influx of visitors.