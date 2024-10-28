PHOTOS: Georgians Rally for Democracy

On Monday evening, an attendee at a rally in Tbilisi wraps the flag of the EU around her shoulders to protest against the ruling pro-Russian Georgian Dream party who claimed victory after the parliamentary elections amidst fraud claims.
Georgians took to the streets in the capital of Tbilisi to protest against the parliamentary election result, with some hoisting a Ukrainian flag.
Thousands of protestors gather near the parliament building in Tbilisi hoisting the national flags of Georgia.
A female attendee at the rally wraps the national flag of Georgia around her shoulders
An attendee hoists the flag of Ukraine, Georgia and the EU simultaneously during the protest. Some attendees are seen documenting the protests on their phones.
Another attendee hoists the flag of Ukraine during the protest