On Donbas’ Frontline: Azov Medics Save Wounded on Christmas Night

Sergii Kostezh | December 25, 2024, 8:23 am
Kyiv Post
Frontline cook with the call sign "Owl" – based on her unusual hairstyle and large glasses – is preparing Christmas dishes

This is a traditional Ukrainian Christmas table. This is how the medics of the 12th Brigade of the National Guard "Azov" celebrate Christmas on the frontline.

Kutia: a traditional Ukrainian Christmas dish made of wheat grains and nuts in syrup, dumplings with potatoes and mushroom gravy, meat, salads, uzvar made from dried pears, citrus fruits, and apples, as well as sweets.

The line of contact is just a few kilometers away. While "Owl" sets the table, her comrades – surgeons and anesthesiologists – are saving another soldier who was wounded just half an hour earlier.

This is one of the most modern medical stabilize points on the frontline.

While there are no other wounded, the medics gather around the table. They light candles and begin with kutia – a dish symbolizing unity. For a few moments, fatigue fades. They are united in their brotherhood and determination to achieve victory, like a

