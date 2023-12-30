Kyiv Post has not been able to independently confirm the attack.

The explosion was reportedly heard by residents of the city’s Sovetsky district.

Two drones attacked the Russian city of Bryansk, about 120 km from the Ukrainian border, shortly after midnight this morning. They hit the Kremniy EL enterprise, one of Russia’s largest manufacturers of microelectronics and parts for Russian weapons, according to the local Bryanskaya Street news outlet.

Kremniy EL produces parts for Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems, among other things. Considering the recent air attack on Ukraine, the plant is one of the highest-value targets in the Russian Federation at this stage in the war.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the attack.

Governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz said that air defenses in the area had worked. He alleged that six unmanned aerial vehicles had been destroyed over Bryansk and the Bryansk region.

Meanwhile, in the nearby Belgorod region of Russia, a reported Ukrainian strike on a residential building in the city of Belgorod left one person dead while a total of 32 drones were intercepted overnight including in the Moscow region, Russian authorities said.

The strike on Belgorod, only 80 kilometers from Kharkiv, which is also close to the border, killed one person and wounded four others, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that the city’s water supply system was damaged in Friday’s attack.

The Russian defense ministry claimed air defense systems destroyed a total of 13 missiles over the region, which borders Ukraine.

Separately, the ministry said 32 drones had been intercepted and destroyed in the border regions of Bryansk and Kursk and also in Oryol and the Moscow region.