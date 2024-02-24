The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on Friday that its air defenses had shot down a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter bomber that was firing missiles over the Kherson region, which the AFU has identified as KH-59 Ovod (NATO: Gadfly) air-to-surface cruise missiles in its Telegram announcement.

Eyewitnesses, quoted by Radio Liberty and the Crimean Wind milbloggers, said the aircraft went down at about 10:20 p.m. local time in the Henichesk District and posted a video of what was claimed to be the wreckage of the aircraft.

The reports said that “at least four fire trucks and ambulances went to the crash site.”

While the incident has not yet been fully verified, Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces hinted at the downing of the fighter bomber aircraft in a Telegram post. It mentioned air strikes on the territory of Ukraine and that the aircraft had disappeared from radar screens while adding that “the fate of the plane is being investigated.”

This incident came less than four hours after Ukraine’s defense forces had downed a Russian A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft near the Sea of Azov using a Soviet S-200 anti-aircraft system.

If confirmed, it marks the eighth Russian aircraft shot down while engaging Ukrainian ground forces since Feb. 17.