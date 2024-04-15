Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Ukraine the “best country in the world” during his nightly address to the nation to continue rallying the nation amid an all-out Russian invasion.

Another week has passed “despite all [of] Russia’s efforts to destroy us,” he said.

He blamed Moscow for its systemic use of “propagandists” for deflecting Russia’s unjustified aggression and of Ukraine not being a victim in the war that is entering its 11th year.

“They [Russians] are only justifying themselves and denying. They are trying to shift the responsibility,” he said.

He described any accusations the Kremlin makes to deny its alleged war crimes in Ukraine and blame them on Kyiv as false flag operations “as cowardice.”

Four Russians, including Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin are wanted at the UN’s highest tribunal in The Hague at the International Court (ICC) of Justice for war crimes.

He, along with Maria Lvova-Belova, are suspected of “unlawful deportation of children,” as of March 2023. Two high-ranking Russian military personnel were added to the ICC’s indictments in March for ordering strikes on Ukraine’s on power plants.

They are Lt. Gen. Sergei Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov, an admiral, in the Russian navy.

Zelensky’s address came a day after Germany announced it is giving the country another Patriot air-defense system.

“We are also working with Germany on an additional IRIS-T system, which is also a strong air defense system, an on missiles for our existing air defense systems,” he said.

The Foreign Ministry urged "other partners to follow suit," in a separate post on X (formerly Twitter).