Opened 15 years ago in Lviv, Citadel – Gastro Boutique Hotel has become an organic part of the city’s gastronomic landscape and one of the most popular recreation sites.

Citadel’s history is closely intertwined with Lviv’s. Built in 2004-2008 under an ambitious restoration and reconstruction plan, it welcomed in its first customers on April 30, 2009, setting out on the road to success.

“It was difficult,’ says Iryna, deputy general manager of Citadel. ‘Opening a hotel is always difficult, but it was a very fruitful experience. It was interesting to hire personnel, attract customers and be able to provide them with proper services. We were learning a lot in the opening process. The first year allowed us to see the direction in which we should move.”

What makes Citadel a very attractive place is its unique architecture and design. Its heart is the lobby lounge under a massive transparent dome that opens a wonderful view of the sunny or starry sky. Notably, it does not only offer customers good rooms and tasty meals but also invites them to the world of arts and history. The wall paintings that symbolize a transition from war to peace leave unforgettable impressions.

Citadel - Gastro Boutique Hotel & Restaurant offers customers comfortable accommodation in 26 uniquely elegant rooms. Anyone can find an ideal solution in a wide choice of single and double standard and deluxe rooms.

Photo provided by Citadel – Gastro Boutique Hotel & Restaurant.

The hotel premises located in the central part of the city are famous for their beauty and landscape diversity. The well-tended park with more than 150 plant species is a perfect place for walks and photo sessions.

“I couldn’t believe at first that it was possible to make this place so beautiful, that our personnel and myself would be so proud of it. We have a lot of guests from different countries. What catches their eye is this architecture and more than 150 plant species all over the place. Everybody is happy. It’s very cozy here and our guests are satisfied not only with the surroundings but also with our hospitality,” says Mykhailo, director general of Citadel.

Photo provided by Citadel – Gastro Boutique Hotel & Restaurant.

Citadel Gastro Boutique Hotel is also popular thanks to its cooperation with local farmers who supply their produce to its restaurant. That warrants the quality and freshness of all the ingredients in all the dishes served to customers.

The menu is updated according to the sеason and the terrace attracts visitors as a place of pleasant distraction from the city’s hustle and bustle. The restaurant also boasts its concept cuisine called Grill & BBQ that offers awesome food cooked on open fire. It’s where you can savor original dishes and refreshing drinks in a nice company of friends.

Photo provided by Citadel – Gastro Boutique Hotel & Restaurant.

Yevheniy Sushko, the chef of the Citadel restaurant and president of the WEST CHEF GROUP, keeps abreast of all events and trends in the culinary world. Every year, he travels to European countries for practical training at restaurants, useful experience and new ideas that help him create unique and very tasty dishes for Citadel’s guests.

Besides, Citadel was the first to arrange gastro-nights serving selected dishes by Ukraine's best chefs. At these sessions that have been held for several years, customers can enjoy the tastiest food as a product of real culinary expertise.

Over the past 15 years Citadel has received numerous awards and prizes – from Star Hospitality to Ukrainian Hospitality Awards – attesting its top position.

Citadel owes its success and popularity not only to excellent services and exquisite accommodation but also to its special respect for the city's history and cultural traditions.

"Citadel will surely have many more bright pages, because it's exclusive. Tourism is growing in the world and Ukraine is becoming a more attractive destination than before, because it's known to the whole world now – for very unfortunate reasons, but this notoriety creates a great potential. We have all capabilities to elevate our hotel and restaurant to such a level that we are known to the whole world," says Roman Shuptar, general manager of Citadel - Gastro Boutique Hotel & Restaurant.

Year by year, Citadel keeps expanding customer services, developing and improving. The goal is to become not only a place for recreation but also a center of cultural life in Lviv where everyone can find something interesting and unforgettable.

Citadel - Gastro Boutique Hotel & Restaurant invites guests from all corners of the world to discover the inimitable atmosphere of elegance and comfort of the hotel and enjoy an unsurpassable recreation in the very heart of Lviv! Come to Citadel for unforgettable impressions from the most enjoyable stay!

Vitalya Verteletska
