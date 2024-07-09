The European Union has suspended Georgia’s accession to the bloc, EU Ambassador to Georgia Pavel Gerchinsky stated Tuesday, July 9.

“EU leaders don't understand the intentions of the current Georgian authorities,” Gerchinsky said.

The EU had granted Georgia candidate status on Dec. 14, 2023, while starting negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

“On June 27, exactly ten days ago, the leaders of the European Union made several very important decisions in Brussels... they also agreed to suspend the process of Georgia's accession to the EU,” Gerchinsky said, calling it “unfortunate.”

However, other EU candidate countries are making rapid progress, he said.

The European Council decision followed the adoption of the law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” by the Georgian Parliament.

Despite massive protests and the President's veto, the Georgian parliament passed forward the law, which deviates from the Commission’s recommendations for candidate status.

The new law requires NGOs and media, which receive over 20 percent of their funding from abroad, to register as “organizations promoting foreign interests” and to submit annual financial reports, which will be made public.

If they fail to register or submit these reports, they will face a fine of 25,000 lari (approximately $9,400).

When the law is enacted, the Ministry of Justice would have the authority to conduct monitoring at any time to ensure compliance, including accessing necessary information and personal data.

Human rights activists have raised concerns about the law’s monitoring provisions, arguing that the lack of limitations allows for unrestricted access to all types of information within organizations and media outlets.

“The European Council calls on the Georgian authorities to clarify their intentions and reverse the current course of action, which jeopardizes Georgia's path to the EU, de facto halting the accession process,” the decision says.

The law, which critics say is modeled on Russian legislation used to stifle dissent, has triggered weeks of daily protests in the capital Tbilisi and condemnation from Georgia's Western partners.

“The law ‘On Transparency of Foreign Influence’ clearly distances the country from fulfilling the nine steps, and anti-Western, anti-European rhetoric is also completely incompatible with the stated goal of joining the European Union,” Gerchinsky said.

Despite the suspension, the European Council reaffirmed its support for Georgia's territorial integrity and solidarity with the Georgian people. They committed to continue supporting their European aspirations.

Furthermore, apart from the controversial law adoption, in June, the ruling Georgian Dream party introduced a package of amendments on Family Values, which includes bans on transgender transitions, adoption by same-sex couples, and dissemination of LGBTQ+ information.

This bill mirrors Russia’s law banning “LGBT propaganda.”

On June 27, the Georgian Parliament passed the bill in its first reading.

What is the risk behind the ‘foreign influence’ law?

Local and foreign experts warn that the new law limits the activities of those who oppose the ruling Georgian Dream party.

With parliamentary elections set for Oct. 26, the law enables the ruling party to tighten controls over election monitors and journalists in ways that critics say will help them to secure victories.

Furthermore: “EU accession negotiations may simply not begin. The country will lose the financial support that, for example, the United States has provided to us since independence,” Georgian journalist and activist Khatia Khasaia predicted while speaking to Kyiv Post in May.

The NGOs will shut down because nearly everyone has declared disobedience and does not intend to register as a “foreign agent.” Then, the ruling party will initiate repressive actions, Khasaia said.