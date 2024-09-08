Videos have surfaced on social media showing a Russian soldier reportedly catching a Ukrainian FPV drone with his hands and carrying it for a while before it exploded.

On Thursday, September 5, the 68th Separate Hunting Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) released initial footage showing a Russian soldier catching the drone and running with it in his hands until it detonated.

On Sunday, September 8, the brigade released an extended video with the caption, “Another look at the drone catcher who became posthumously famous.”

This footage, recorded by the drone’s camera, shows the soldier first trying to evade and flee from the drone before eventually catching it. The video then captures the drone’s detonation, ending with the soldier lying motionless on the road.

In a comment to Kyiv Post, a Ukrainian aerial scout explained that the drone’s detonation board, responsible for triggering the explosion, may sometimes malfunction. However, operators can usually remotely initiate the blast.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the time and location of the videos.

Earlier, another video circulated on social media, showing a Ukrainian FPV drone reportedly equipped with an AK-74 assault rifle, firing at Russian positions in the Donetsk region. The footage was shared by the “Wild Hornets” unit, a group of volunteers who manufacture FPV attack kamikaze drones for the AFU.

A Ukrainian aerial scout, speaking to Kyiv Post on condition of anonymity, said the technology has potential but faces limitations. These include the need for more precise targeting, which requires additional aiming equipment, and challenges with limited ammunition and slow reloading.

The scout added that, so far, inexpensive components for disposable FPV kamikaze drones and bomber drones delivering significant firepower have proven more effective.

Ukraine has emerged as a global leader in military drone and electronic warfare technologies, outpacing Russia. According to a report by Forbes, Russia, which once dominated these fields during the 2014 annexation of Crimea, has lost its advantage over the 30 months of its full-scale invasion.