US President Joe Biden announced the decision on Sept. 26 to supply Ukraine with Joint Standoff Weapons (JSOW) to enhance its long-range strike capabilities. This took place during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the US aimed primarily at lifting the ban on using Western long-range missiles on Russian soil.

The military outlet Defense Express called the choice "strange," but noted that these bombs can be modified into cruise missiles, significantly increasing their range.

The AGM-154 JSOW is a tactical, guided bomb designed using stealth technology. It can be integrated with F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine has recently acquired. First developed in the late 1980s, the bomb was used in combat by the US during Operation Desert Fox in Iraq in 1998.

Several versions of the JSOW exist. The basic AGM-154A carries 145 submunitions designed to destroy "soft" targets like stationary aircraft, trucks, and missile launchers.

Other variants include the AGM-154B with anti-tank submunitions and the AGM-154C, which features an armor-piercing warhead. The latest modification, the AGM-154C-1, also includes improved targeting systems and data transmission capabilities.

Without a rocket engine, the JSOW's range is up to 110 kilometers when launched from high altitudes and about 25 kilometers from low altitudes. Adding an engine can extend its range to over 500 kilometers.

It’s not yet clear which version of the JSOW Ukraine will receive, but sources suggest it will be without a rocket engine.

Defense Express pointed out that this could limit its usefulness, as Ukraine’s air force has difficulty conducting high-altitude flights due to Russia’s superior air defenses. Therefore, Ukraine’s air force is largely confined to low-altitude flights, reducing the JSOW’s effective range to around 25 kilometres.

In low-altitude operations, Ukrainian pilots must use a tactic called loft maneuver —an aerial maneuver where the aircraft climbs rapidly before releasing the bomb. While this can extend the bomb’s reach somewhat, it still exposes Ukrainian aircraft to Russian anti-aircraft systems and fighter jets, making these operations highly risky.

Additionally, given the short range of the engine-free JSOW, Kyiv's ability to strike critical Russian infrastructure or command centres located further from the front lines remains limited.

Another challenge with using JSOWs is that, while GPS-guided and resistant to electronic warfare, they are still vulnerable to advanced Russian countermeasures.