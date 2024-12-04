NATO chief Mark Rutte said Wednesday that Russia was giving support to North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes in exchange for Pyongyang sending troops to use in the war with Ukraine.

"In return for troops and weapons, Russia is providing North Korea with support for its missile and nuclear programmes," Rutte told journalists after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

"These developments could destabilise the Korean Peninsula and even threaten the United States," he added.

Rutte also urged alliance members to give Ukraine enough weapons to change the course of the war as Russian forces make gains along the front line.

"We must provide enough support to change the trajectory of this conflict once and for all," he added.

Ukraine and its allies say North Korea has sent soldiers to Russia to fight alongside Moscow's forces in the Kursk region.

Rutte has stressed the risk the alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang poses to the United States ahead of Donald Trump's return to office.

Washington's allies are trying to find ways to convince Trump that it is in his interest to keep up US support for Ukraine.

The volatile Republican has cast doubt on continuing vast US military aid to Kyiv and promised to cut a quick deal to end the war.

"The increasing alignment of Russia, China, North Korea and Iran highlights the global nature of the threats we face, including the escalating dangers of the ongoing war in Ukraine," Rutte said.

The situation on the battlefield is looking increasingly grim for Ukraine as Trump's inauguration comes near.

Russian forces are advancing along the front line as Kyiv's fatigued forces struggle with weapons supplies and manpower shortages.

"We discussed what more allies can do to provide critical ammunition and air defences."