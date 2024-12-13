In video obtained by Kyiv Post, one man waves a removed shoe, a gesture symbolizing disrespect in Arab culture, while also showing a middle finger to an evacuating Russian convoy—another clear sign of disdain.

Since the fall of the Assad regime in Damascus, the Russian military has been rapidly evacuating Syria.

Russia had maintained two crucial military bases in Syria: the Khmeimim Airbase in Latakia Province and the Tartus naval facility, which serves as the only site for Russian ship repairs and resupply in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the source of the video, the video shows Russian equipment being evacuated from Khmeimim Airbase.

Many Syrians have long opposed Assad’s regime, which, with Russian backing, held power through force for years. That said, some Syrians fear this could lead to renewed conflicts between various factions in the region.

Overall, locals hope for a peaceful future free from foreign intervention, though the situation remains unstable. For Russia, this marks a blow to its ambitions in the Middle East and globally.

Moscow began withdrawing its troops from Syria due to Assad’s regime falling to Syrian rebels. Assad fled to Russia.

The future of Russia’s bases in Syria is uncertain. Rebels demand the complete withdrawal of foreign forces, while Moscow is attempting to retain at least part of its influence.

This is a serious geopolitical loss for Russia, as Syria was vital for its strategic presence in the region.

There are speculations that Russia might relocate its forces to other countries, such as Libya, but this too involves significant challenges.