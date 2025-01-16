From the Editors: Today, Kyiv Post is launching a new section where we will provide a regular selection of notable comments made in the media concerning the war in Ukraine. 

Keir Starmer@Keir_Starmer

Peace through strength. I’m in Kyiv with a simple message to the people of Ukraine: Our 100 Year Partnership is a promise that we are with you, not just today or tomorrow, but for a hundred years – long after this war is over and Ukraine is free and thriving once again.

Steve Rosenberg@BBCSteveR

Flew back to Russia. Picked up a newspaper. Read this: “The USSR may come back to life this year.” Then this: ““It cannot be ruled out that this year Ukraine will cease to exist.”  Bluster? Belligerence? Makes you wonder where things are heading. #ReadingRussia

Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on A taste of things to come

Because the real impact is greater than the material damage. The attacks create insecurity (who knows what will happen next?), tie up the West’s resources and undermine the international regulatory framework. The reactions of Nato members bear this out. ... This is a taste of what Europe can expect in the years to come. Because the Russian regime will continue to seek further weak points in the European infrastructure with its hybrid war – and not only at sea.

Ukrainian Special Ops Strike on Russian Oil Depot Near Voronezh, Triggers Massive Fire
Ukrainian Special Ops Strike on Russian Oil Depot Near Voronezh, Triggers Massive Fire

Ukraine's Defense Forces say the depot they attacked supplies fuel to Russian military forces involved in Russia's "special military operation" against Ukraine.

Sergey Mironov, Party and Faction Leader of “A JUST RUSSIA — FOR TRUTH” in the Russian State Duma.

The Baltic Sea is not vast—it’s a confined arena where our state-of-the-art weaponry can effectively neutralize any threat…While we may not match NATO in sheer numbers, our qualitative advantages are undeniable. We are fully capable of securing these waters to ensure the unimpeded passage of civilian ships. Any attempt by NATO to test our defenses would be a grave misstep.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya @Tsihanouskaya

The Belarus regime has turned elections into a farce—a mask to hide its crimes & cling to power against the people’s will. The dictator’s planned self-reappointment is not democracy; it’s a tool of repression & control. I am glad the democratic world sees through this deception.

