In an interview with the South Korean news outlet The Chosun, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) said, despite heavy losses, North Korean troops continue to operate alongside Russian forces as Russian specialists have upgraded Pyongyang’s Hwasong-11A (KN-23) missile, which Moscow uses for strikes against Ukraine.

“This war has mobilized the full military capabilities of the nations involved. Only three countries – Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea – are gaining direct experience in full-scale 21st-century warfare. The North Korean military of the future will be fundamentally different from its past,” he said.

Budanov estimated that North Korean forces have suffered approximately 4,000 killed or seriously wounded but, despite these losses, their operations continue without significant disruption.

Available data suggests that around 12,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia; however, they do not operate independently. Instead, they are integrated into Russian units, participating in joint operations in small groups rather than maintaining their own frontline positions.

Budanov noted that there is currently no concrete evidence of additional deployments of North Korean special forces or infantry reinforcements.

“However, there has been a clear increase in artillery and missile operational units, along with support personnel,” he said.

Deputy head of HUR, Vadym Skibitsky, added that approximately 1,000 North Korean troops are undergoing training on new military equipment. According to him, these soldiers are quick learners, adapting to modern combat tactics and strategies within a few months.

“Their combat effectiveness has improved dramatically – not only with conventional weapons like tanks but also with advanced systems such as drones,” Skibitsky said.

Budanov also said that North Korea and Russia are actively expanding their military cooperation across multiple sectors, including technology, science, and industry. This alliance poses a serious threat to the international community, he said.

As an example, Budanov cited the KN-23 missile that North Korea supplied to Russia.

“Initially, its accuracy was severely limited, with a margin of error of between 500 to 1,500 meters,” he said. “But Russian missile experts made technical modifications, resolving that issue. The missile is now significantly more precise and a far greater threat.”

He warned that this technological advancement could have serious security implications for South Korea and Japan, both of which are within the North Korean missile’s range.

“North Korea is using this war to gain combat experience and modernize its military technology,” Budanov said. “This will have lasting consequences for the security landscape in the Asia-Pacific region.”