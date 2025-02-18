Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) stormed an unidentified industrial facility behind Russian lines, eliminating 23 Russian soldiers, according to its post-action report on Telegram.

During aerial reconnaissance, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators from the 3rd SSO Regiment detected a concentration of Russian troops inside the industrial building.

In response, a tactical group advanced on the facility, engaging in close combat and clearing the premises. The SSO troopers then held their positions for two days.

Amid the intense fighting, a fire broke out on-site. After completing the operation, the SSO unit withdrew in their armored vehicles without suffering any casualties.

The SSO video showed close-quarters combat, heavy gunfire, and raging fires. Kyiv Post was unable to independently verify the location and time of the video.

“In a lightning-fast operation, SSO operators eliminated 23 occupiers – 10 inside the building and 13 around it. There were no casualties on our side,” the report reads.

At the end of January, fighters from the 3rd Regiment of the SSO carried out a devastating strike on a Russian dugout, dropping 13 kilograms (29 pounds) of plastic explosives which eliminated four Russian soldiers sheltering in a position previously held by Ukrainian forces.

“A powerful explosion left only a crater and the remains of the Russian occupiers,” the SSO reported.

In a separate operation, fighters from the same regiment were filmed reclaiming Ukrainian positions that had fallen to Russian troops. During the assault, they eliminated several Russian soldiers and captured one prisoner.

A commander of the special operations reconnaissance group, known by the call sign “Bashka,” confirmed that these positions originally belonged to Ukraine before being temporarily seized by Russian forces.

He described the mission as particularly challenging due to heavy Russian attacks in the area. Footage from a chest-mounted camera revealed a battlefield stripped bare, with burnt tree stumps offering little cover for advancing Ukrainian troops.

The video showed Ukrainian soldiers maneuvering through trench lines, throwing grenades, and engaging Russian troops in close combat as they worked to retake the occupied position.