Russia views comments by President Emmanuel Macron about extending France’s nuclear deterrent to other European countries as a “threat,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Lavrov also reaffirmed his country’s opposition to European forces being deployed in Ukraine if an accord was made to halt the conflict.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Macron on Wednesday called Russia a “threat to France and Europe” and said France was “legitimately worried” about the United States shifting its position on the Ukraine conflict under US President Donald Trump.

The French leader said he would open a debate on extending France’s nuclear deterrent,  following a phone conversation with Germany’s likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz.

Advertisement

“Of course it is a threat against Russia. If he sees us as a threat... and says that it is necessary to use a nuclear weapon, is preparing to use a nuclear weapon against Russia, of course it is a threat,” Lavrov said at a press conference.

In an apparent jab at France, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said later: “There are still people who want to return to the times of Napoleon, forgetting how it ended.”

French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte invaded the Russian Empire in 1812 in a disastrous six-month military campaign that ended in Russian victory.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier Thursday that Macron was “detached from reality” and making “contradictory statements.”

‘Russia Must Mobilize Millions’ – Chechen Commander Warns of Total War With Europe
Other Topics of Interest

‘Russia Must Mobilize Millions’ – Chechen Commander Warns of Total War With Europe

Akhmat commander Alaudinov urged Russia to mobilize millions for war against Europe, claiming NATO will collapse, Russia is unbeatable, and the war could enter a new phase.

Macron also reaffirmed that European military forces could be sent to Ukraine if a peace accord was signed to guarantee “respect” of a deal.

‘No room for compromise’

Lavrov said Russia was unwavering in its opposition to the deployment of European forces in Ukraine as peacekeepers, suggesting they would not be impartial.

“We see no room for compromise. This discussion is being held with an overtly hostile aim,” he added.

Advertisement

Russia would consider such troops in the same way as it would view a NATO presence in Ukraine, Lavrov said.

He compared Macron to Hitler and Napoleon, saying that unlike those leaders, Macron did not openly say he wanted to conquer Russia, but he “evidently wants the same thing.”

Macron is making “stupid accusations against Russia” that Putin has dismissed as “madness and nonsense,” he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Macron’s speech “extremely confrontational,” saying Russia felt that “France wants the war to continue.”

Macron is saying that “Russia has become practically an enemy of France” but not that NATO’s military presence is encroaching on Russia’s borders, he said.

Defense Minister Andrey Belousov visited Russia’s nuclear weapons development laboratory on Thursday.

During the visit he told nuclear scientists the army was looking forward to getting its hands on “new developments” in the near future, the defense ministry said in a statement.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
POPULAR
FACT-CHECK: Was Trump Telling the Truth During Explosive Oval Office Broadcast With Zelensky?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 1
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 3
‘Russia Must Mobilize Millions’ – Chechen Commander Warns of Total War With Europe
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
9h ago
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia
By John Moretti
Mar. 4
More on France
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source Europe
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source
By AFP
10h ago
Russia Calls Macron Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’ Russia
Russia Calls Macron Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’
By AFP
14h ago
France, UK Race to Finalize Peace Plan, Seek to Mend US-Ukraine Ties Zelensky
France, UK Race to Finalize Peace Plan, Seek to Mend US-Ukraine Ties
By Kyiv Post
20h ago
Macron Proposes French Nuclear Extension, Ukraine Troop Deployment France
Macron Proposes French Nuclear Extension, Ukraine Troop Deployment
By AFP
1d ago
Read Next
‘I’ll Go if You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Go to Saudi Arabia During Peace Talks With US Delegation; Trump Will Be There as Well, on a ‘Business Deal’ Zelensky
‘I’ll Go if You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Go to Saudi Arabia During Peace Talks With US Delegation; Trump Will Be There as Well, on a ‘Business Deal’
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Netherlands Offers €3.5 Billion in New Military Aid Package for Ukraine Ukraine
Netherlands Offers €3.5 Billion in New Military Aid Package for Ukraine
By Michiel Hilgeman
9h ago
‘Russia Must Mobilize Millions’ – Chechen Commander Warns of Total War With Europe Europe
‘Russia Must Mobilize Millions’ – Chechen Commander Warns of Total War With Europe
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
9h ago
Senior Ukraine-US Officials Rumored to Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday BREAKING Ukraine
Senior Ukraine-US Officials Rumored to Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
« Previous Is Trump’s Ban on Intelligence Sharing Blindfolding Ukraine? Maybe Not
Next » Ukraine’s Central Bank Ups Key Rate by Another 1% as Salary Inflation Puts Pressure on Prices