Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Russian President Vladimir Putin did not accept the US-Ukrainian proposal for a temporary ceasefire along the frontline and reiterated his demands for a resolution to the war that amount to Ukrainian capitulation.
- Trump and Putin agreed on a temporary moratorium on long-range strikes against energy infrastructure, but the exact contours of the moratorium remain unclear at this time.
- Putin continues to hold the temporary ceasefire hostage, likely to extract further concessions from US President Donald Trump and delay or spoil negotiations for an enduring peace in Ukraine.
- Russian forces recently advanced in western Zaporizhia Oblast amid intensified Russian offensive operations in the area, likely as part of efforts to leverage Russia’s deliberate stalling of the temporary ceasefire proposal to make battlefield gains.
- Russian forces recently advanced in the Lyman, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk directions. Ukrainian and Russian forces both recently advanced in the Kurakhove direction. [CORRECTED]
- The Russian military is reportedly increasing the number of its information and psychological operations units.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Authors: Nicole Wolkov, Grace Mappes, Angelica Evans, Olivia Gibson, and George Barros.
See the original here.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter