Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told US President Donald Trump in their recent head-of-state call that he opposes ending the war along the current front line.

During a Zoom briefing with journalists, Zelensky said that many cities and settlements are split by the contact line.

“If in some places you freeze the front line, you would be leaving entire cities or villages lifeless. No one will return to half of a city. And if they do, it will be like Berlin,” Zelensky said, alluding to reunified Germany’s capital city, which was divided by the infamous Berlin Wall from 1961 to 1989 when East Germany was a separate totalitarian state under Moscow’s dominion.

“I told President Trump frankly: ‘Do we want another Berlin? Do we want many such cities?’” he added.

Zelensky told reporters that a “Berlin Wall” is not an option, a stance Trump agreed with. He added that the issue would continue to be discussed.

According to Zelensky, Trump understands that Ukraine will never legally recognize Russia’s control over its occupied territories.

At the same time, Zelensky believes that a complete ceasefire with Russia is approaching and that it is necessary to reach one before discussing a permanent resolution to the war.

“If the Americans really push for this [a ceasefire], they can achieve it. Because we have goodwill. And all of Europe supports this… We are not afraid of anyone; we will get through this,” he said.

However, Zelensky stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin remains uninterested in ending the war, despite losing the advantage he once had on the battlefield.

“He is not in a winning position. Six months ago, he had more initiative, but now the situation has changed – though he still has control. He does not even want us to leave a single unit in Kursk Oblast,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also countered Russian propaganda by affirming that Ukraine is prepared for a ceasefire.

“Ukraine has shown that it wants the war to end. We are stronger than he expected, and we are ready for a complete ceasefire with no preconditions,” said Zelensky.

Zelensky added that Putin will eventually have to find a way out of the war, as the international community will not accept his refusal to stop it. He also suggested that other countries attempting to balance between Ukraine and Russia will face pressure over their positions.

A journalist asked Zelensky whether he had invited Trump to witness the realities of the war firsthand.

In response, Zelensky said he had considered it important for Trump and his team during the election campaign to visit Ukraine to see the situation on the ground, understand how the country was living through the war, and speak directly with both military personnel and civilians.

Regarding a potential visit, Zelensky stated that he is always ready to invite the US president to Ukraine.

“We are open to such steps, and I will always invite him if the opportunity arises. But what matters most is that he is willing and able to come,” he said.

