“As a result of the enemy attack, eight people were injured, and three others died, including a 5-year-old child,” the National Police stated in its morning report .

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

From the evening of March 22 into the night of March 23, a series of explosions echoed across Kyiv as Russian drones targeted the capital, as witnessed by Kyiv Post correspondents in the different city districts.

Russian forces have launched a massive drone strike on Kyiv , causing damage in many parts of the city and killing three people, including a 5-year-old child, officials say.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko had previously stated on Telegram that, according to his information, at least seven people had been injured in the city.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported at 2:55 a.m. that two people had been killed in Kyiv.

According to the DSNS, a fire broke out on the upper floors of a nine-story building in Kyiv’s Dniprovsky district, spreading to the roof and covering 100 square meters. One woman died, and 27 people were evacuated.

In another incident, a window, floor, and ceiling in an apartment on the sixth floor of a 16-story building were damaged.

In the Podilsky district, firefighters extinguished a 20-square-meter fire on the 20th floor of a 25-story residential building.

In Holosiivsky, a 2,000-square-meter fire is still being battled in a four-story office and warehouse building, while a separate fire affecting a residential trailer and trucks, covering 60 square meters, has been extinguished. One person was reported dead in this area.

Other Topics of Interest 30 Days to Leave: VOA Workers on Visas Face Dire Threats Back Home Yarysh revealed that some VOA employees from authoritarian countries are facing criminal charges for their work.

The State Emergency Service later reported that while clearing rubble in this Holosiivsky district, rescuers discovered the body of a child, following the earlier discovery of a man’s body in the same area.

Additionally, a fire broke out in an open area of a forest belt in the Desniansky district, and falling drone debris damaged two cars in Shevchenkivsky.

“All fires caused by the Russian attack have been extinguished,” the latest DSNS report stated.

Advertisement

Klitschko later reported via Telegram that, out of the ten people injured in the nighttime enemy attack, one remains in the hospital.

“Three people died—a father and his 5-year-old daughter in the Holosiivsky district, and an 80-year-old woman in the Dniprovsky district of the capital,” he wrote.

According to the Air Force on Telegram, Russian troops launched an attack with 147 “Shahed” UAVs and simulator drones of various types from five directions in the early morning hours of March 23.

“As of 8:30, the destruction of 97 ‘Shahed’ UAVs (and drones of other types) in the south, north, west, and center of the country has been confirmed,” the report said.

Additionally, 25 Russian drone-simulators were lost in the field.

This time, the Russians used a larger number of attack UAVs (at least 122 units) and drone simulators (25 in total).

The regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Donetsk.

This is a developing story