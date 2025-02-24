Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-24-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-24-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Germany’s pro-Ukrainian center-right Christian Democrats won the elections. The pro-Russian anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party doubled its number of votes since the last elections.
On Sunday, Feb. 23, the German people voted (83,5% turnout) in the federal elections.. The Union of Christian Democrats CDU/CSU won the elections with 28.5% of the votes. The leader of the Union, Friedrich Merz, is likely to become the new Chancellor of Germany.
The center right party promises its voters a stricter migration policy and lower taxes. The Pro-Russian radical right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) gained 20.8% of the votes, a huge victory compared to results in 2021 when the AfD had 10.1% of the votes.
On Feb 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky summarized three years of the full-scale war and emphasized the importance of security guarantees, NATO membership, and countering US/Trump pressure.
On Sunday, Feb, 23, Kyiv Post attended a major press conference hosted by President Volodymyr Zelensky following three years of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and 11 years of war with Russia.
This comes as the US administration has placed increased pressure on Ukraine, with Trump insisting that Ukraine hold elections and sign an agreement regarding the extraction of rare earth metals and other valuable minerals. Ukraine meanwhile wants security guarantees, with joining NATO being the preferred option despite Western partners not being ready to support such a move.
Belgian Air Force Chief of Staff warned on Thursday that the first of the promised 30 Vipers for Kyiv will now not be released until the end of the year.
In a wide-ranging interview on defense related issues with Belgian’s Le Soir on Thursday, Feb. 20, Belgium’s Air Force Chief of Staff General Frederik Vansina said the first transfer of the promised 30 decommissioned F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine has been delayed.
He explained that this was a knock-on effect of the continuing delays in the production of the US F-35A Joint Strike Fighter program. The aircraft needed to replace the Belgian aging F-16s were slated to start deliveries in 2023 but to date only one has been provided which is being used as a training platform for its pilots at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.
Speaking to Fox News radio just before the weekend, Trump puts his tail between his legs and admits Putin started the war, adding Ukraine doesn’t ‘have any cards, but they’re playing tough.’
After weeks of insisting that Ukraine somehow invited Russian forces to invade its country in the past decade and that the previous US administration of Joe Biden somehow shared the blame for this, US President Donald Trump solemnly admitted he was wrong on Friday, telling his loyal news outlet, Fox, that indeed Moscow was responsible for the war, as he senses that President Volodymyr Zelensky is close to a deal to sign away half of the mineral rights for his country.
It was a largely unnoticed weekend reversal by Trump, who for weeks had repeated that Ukraine “should have never started” the war. But when pressed on the subject in an interview with Fox News Radio on Friday, he acknowledged that Moscow had indeed invaded Ukraine on the order of Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin.
Macron heads to the White House on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He’s expected to urge Trump to consider the safety of allies as Trump makes friendly overtures to Putin.
President Emmanuel Macron will use his “unique” relationship with Donald Trump to get the US leader to include Europeans in any settlement of the Ukraine war, French officials said ahead of his trip to Washington Monday.
Macron will head to the White House on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and is expected to urge Trump to consider the safety of America’s allies as the US president makes increasingly friendly overtures to Russian President Vladimir Putin. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer follows later in the week.