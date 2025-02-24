Search

Kador Group

LIVE Updated 5m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-24-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-24-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-24-2025
By Kyiv Post
7h ago

German Elections: Christian Democrats CDU/CSU Win, Pro-Russian Party AfD Comes Second

German Elections: Christian Democrats CDU/CSU Win, Pro-Russian Party AfD Comes Second
By Michiel Hilgeman
5m ago

Germany’s pro-Ukrainian center-right Christian Democrats won the elections. The pro-Russian anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party doubled its number of votes since the last elections.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, the German people voted (83,5% turnout) in the federal elections.. The Union of Christian Democrats CDU/CSU won the elections with 28.5% of the votes. The leader of the Union, Friedrich Merz, is likely to become the new Chancellor of Germany

The center right party promises its voters a stricter migration policy and lower taxes. The Pro-Russian radical right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) gained 20.8% of the votes, a huge victory compared to results in 2021 when the AfD had 10.1% of the votes. 

Key Takeaways from Zelensky’s Press Conference

Key Takeaways from Zelensky’s Press Conference
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
8m ago

On Feb 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky summarized three years of the full-scale war and emphasized the importance of security guarantees, NATO membership, and countering US/Trump pressure.

On Sunday, Feb, 23, Kyiv Post attended a major press conference hosted by President Volodymyr Zelensky following three years of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and 11 years of war with Russia.

This comes as the US administration has placed increased pressure on Ukraine, with Trump insisting that Ukraine hold elections and sign an agreement regarding the extraction of rare earth metals and other valuable minerals. Ukraine meanwhile wants security guarantees, with joining NATO being the preferred option despite Western partners not being ready to support such a move.

Belgian F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Delayed by F-35 Hold-Up

Belgian F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Delayed by F-35 Hold-Up
By Kyiv Post
10m ago

Belgian Air Force Chief of Staff warned on Thursday that the first of the promised 30 Vipers for Kyiv will now not be released until the end of the year.

In a wide-ranging interview on defense related issues with Belgian’s Le Soir on Thursday, Feb. 20, Belgium’s Air Force Chief of Staff General Frederik Vansina said the first transfer of the promised 30 decommissioned F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine has been delayed.

He explained that this was a knock-on effect of the continuing delays in the production of the US F-35A Joint Strike Fighter program. The aircraft needed to replace the Belgian aging F-16s were slated to start deliveries in 2023 but to date only one has been provided which is being used as a training platform for its pilots at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 23, 2025

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 23, 2025
By ISW
15m ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff referred to the early 2022 Istanbul protocols as offering “guideposts” for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on February 23. An agreement based on those protocols would be a capitulation document.
  • Ukraine is unlikely to accept any peace agreement based on the Istanbul negotiations as such terms are effectively a full Ukrainian surrender to Russia’s long-term war goals.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to demonstrate his commitment to preserving Ukraine’s democracy and a just resolution to the war.
  • Ukrainian officials continue to highlight Ukraine’s domestic defense industry and domestically produced strike capabilities.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev as Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries on February 23.
  • Russian forces launched a record number of drone strikes against Ukraine on the night of February 22 to 23, ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
  • Russia appears to be relying more on Iran and North Korea to support its war in Ukraine.
  • Russian forces continue to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in clear violation of international law.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk and Russian forces recently advanced near Siversk, Pokrovsk, and Velyka Novosilka.
  • The Russian government continues efforts to increase its defense industrial output.

‘Russia Attacked’ – Trump Finally Acknowledges the Aggressor

‘Russia Attacked’ – Trump Finally Acknowledges the Aggressor
By Kyiv Post
6h ago

Speaking to Fox News radio just before the weekend, Trump puts his tail between his legs and admits Putin started the war, adding Ukraine doesn’t ‘have any cards, but they’re playing tough.’

After weeks of insisting that Ukraine somehow invited Russian forces to invade its country in the past decade and that the previous US administration of Joe Biden somehow shared the blame for this, US President Donald Trump solemnly admitted he was wrong on Friday, telling his loyal news outlet, Fox, that indeed Moscow was responsible for the war, as he senses that President Volodymyr Zelensky is close to a deal to sign away half of the mineral rights for his country.

It was a largely unnoticed weekend reversal by Trump, who for weeks had repeated that Ukraine “should have never started” the war. But when pressed on the subject in an interview with Fox News Radio on Friday, he acknowledged that Moscow had indeed invaded Ukraine on the order of Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin.

‘An Existential Threat to Europeans’ – Macron Hopes to Use Special Relationship to Sway Trump

‘An Existential Threat to Europeans’ – Macron Hopes to Use Special Relationship to Sway Trump
...
By AFP
7h ago

Macron heads to the White House on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He’s expected to urge Trump to consider the safety of allies as Trump makes friendly overtures to Putin.

President Emmanuel Macron will use his “unique” relationship with Donald Trump to get the US leader to include Europeans in any settlement of the Ukraine war, French officials said ahead of his trip to Washington Monday.

Macron will head to the White House on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and is expected to urge Trump to consider the safety of America’s allies as the US president makes increasingly friendly overtures to Russian President Vladimir Putin. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer follows later in the week. 

