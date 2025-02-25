Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-25-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-25-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
In an interview airing on state television, Putin expressed agreement with Donald Trump on numerous points but said European countries could also play a role in ending the war in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that European countries, as well as others, can participate in talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
In an interview airing on state television, Putin expressed agreement with US President Donald Trump on numerous points but said European countries could also play a role in ending the fighting in Ukraine.
This same text backed by the Trump White House had been presented the day before at the UN General Assembly, where it was passed with three amendments introduced by European countries.
The UN Security Council has approved a “neutral” resolution on Ukraine, proposed by the United States, with 10 votes in favor and 5 abstentions. The countries that abstained were the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, Greece, and Slovenia. No country voted against the resolution.
The meeting was held on the evening of Feb. 24 – the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
According to Ukraine’s military intel chief, Russia plans to create an empire modeled on the USSR, with Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria as its next targets.
Russia does not see itself as a federation; it sees itself as an empire, said the head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24 – the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion – as reported by a Kyiv Post journalist.
“The empire that the current leadership of the Russian Federation is leaning toward is modeled after the Soviet Union – but with the countries of the Warsaw Pact,” Budanov said, adding, “Imagine the worst-case scenario, and yet it happened that three countries united into one, even though that is almost impossible.”
The latest attack comes a day after the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine which has killed tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides in the Kremlin’s eleven-year-old war.
Russia launched a large missile attack on Ukraine early Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, just hours after a summit in Kyiv marking the third anniversary of the war. Cruise missiles fired from Tu-95MS bombers targeted several regions, triggering air alerts nationwide. Explosions were reported in multiple areas as the assault unfolded.
The attack began around 1:47 a.m. when Russian Tu-95MS bombers took off from Olenya airfield. By morning, they reached their launch points and fired missiles towards Ukraine.
Russia has massively ramped up military spending since launching its offensive in Ukraine in 2022, boosting economic growth but also inflation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday backed a suggestion by US counterpart Donald Trump for Russia, the United States and China to all cut their defence budgets in half.
“I think it’s a good idea. The US would cut by 50 percent and we would cut by 50 percent and then China would join if it wanted,” Putin said in a televised interview.
As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, it seems timely to review what some world leaders said on the then-named Twitter on Feb. 24, 2022, the day Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
Three years ago on Feb. 24, 2022, missiles rained down across Ukraine, gunfire was heard across major cities, and bombers were seen screeching overhead – Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine had begun.
The war has since morphed into the largest war in Europe since WWII and was met with condemnation and consternation alike. But three years into the war, a lot has changed – politicians have come and gone, and some have stayed true to their opinions, for better or worse.
Historical precedents set by previous “peace summits” suggests that the stage could be being prepared for another chapter in US “cut and run” diplomacy.
After years of promising never to abandon their close allies following peace talks with South Vietnam in Paris in January 1973, and the Government of Afghanistan in Doha in February 2000 Washington did just that. This month’s meeting between the US and Russia about Ukraine in Saudi Arabia has the same feel and aroma about it.
… the Ukrainian war has cost, President Zelensky recently admitted 43,000 military deaths and 198,000 wounded. Russian casualties are estimated at over 800,000…
In those two earlier wars, the US had contributed years of blood and cash to prop up its ally. In both these “peace” processes – because a just peace was not the outcome – the ally was not even present as Washington negotiated the terms and set the pace of its exit from those conflicts, despite their prior investment.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
An email from the world’s richest man tells US government employees from Defense to FBI to leave, setting a Monday deadline, as Republicans plead: “These are real lives, these are mortgages.”
US President Donald Trump’s right-hand adviser charged with gutting the government, Elon Musk, said on Monday night that federal workers who do not respond to an email they received over the weekend telling them to “state their weekly accomplishments” will be given another opportunity “subject to the discretion of the President,” and warned that they would still be fired if they didn’t reply a second time, the Associated Press reported.
Unions for federal workers have filed a lawsuit to block the mass firings of probationary federal employees by President Donald Trump’s administration, alleging that officials are exploiting and misusing the probationary period to eliminate staff across government agencies, AP said.
In an awkward gesture, the French president puts his hand on Trump’s arm, corrects him that Europe has also given money to Ukraine not tied to loans, and reminds him that “Russia is the aggressor.”
French President Emmanual Macron set the record straight on how much aid Europe and the US have provided Ukraine for its defense against Russia’s war, in a cringeworthy moment during a press conference with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.
After fielding several questions related to the war in Ukraine and Trump’s pending peace negotiations, the US president responded to a question about frozen Russian assets by claiming that, unlike the US, Europe would be repaid for its monetary support to Ukraine – but Macron disagreed.