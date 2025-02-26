Search

LIVE Updated 18m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-26-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-26-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
...
By Kyiv Post
7h ago

Russian Drone Attacks Kill One in Kyiv Region, Strikes High-Rise in Kharkiv

...
By Kyiv Post
18m ago

With Russian strikes happening almost nightly for several consecutive months, millions of Ukrainians have been deprived of proper sleep - an overlooked consequence of the relentless attacks.

A Russian drone attack in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, left one person dead and two others injured, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The victim’s body was discovered after a fire broke out in a two-story private home. Meanwhile, in Kriukivshchyna, another city on the outskirts of Kyiv, a 20-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were injured. The attack also damaged five private houses.

Read more

More Ukrainian Refugees Less Willing to Return, As Share of Ukrainian Men Abroad Reached Almost 30%

...
By Kateryna Mykhailova
22m ago

The loss of 5.2 billion Ukrainian refugees can cause total loss up to 7.8% of GDP annually if they won’t return home.

0.3 million more Ukrainians left the country in 2024 due to war, comprising the total number of 5.2 million refugees remaining outside Ukraine as of November 2024.

The longer the war lasts, the more Ukrainians settle down living abroad, according to the Ukrainian Centre for Economic Strategy (CES) research. 

Read more

Ukraine’s Earth Riches are Rare and Difficult to Reach

...
By AFP
34m ago

Ukraine ranks 40th among mineral-producing countries, according to the 2024 edition of World Mining Data. It was the world’s 10th largest producer of iron in 2022.

Ukraine’s soils hold some five percent of the world’s mineral resources, which US President Donald Trump is anxious to secure, but not all of them are yet exploited -- or easily exploitable, according to experts.

Ukraine ranks 40th among mineral-producing countries, all categories combined (including coal), according to the 2024 edition of World Mining Data. It was the world’s 10th largest producer of iron in 2022.

Read more

Feb 24, 2022. Memories of Three Men Who Were Not Afraid

...
By Sergii Kostezh
42m ago

Kyiv Post spoke with residents of Chernihiv who met the full-scale invasion close tothe Russian border.

In the early hours of Feb. 24, 2022 -  three years ago  - Russian missiles struck Ukraine’s largest cities while Russian tanks smashed through checkpoints on the borders with Russia and Belarus.

Images of Russian tanks were captured by a camera at the Chernihiv region’s border post on what was to become one of Moscow’s main axis for its march on Kyiv. The Kremlin plan called for the Ukrainian capital in three days but first the 300,000-strong historical city of Chernihiv, 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the border was expected to fall within a day.

Read more

Human Cost of Russia’s Invasion – 17 Casualties for Each Square Kilometer Occupied, 4:1 Ratio

...
By Kyiv Post
43m ago

Although neither side readily divulges information about casualties, a study estimates about 400,000 dead in total, with Russians suffering four times as many as Ukrainians.

Getting accurate figures for the numbers for losses on both sides of the Russo-Ukrainian War is difficult to get on “security grounds” combined with inaccurate record keeping – but we know the totals are horrendous.

A Moscow Times report on Monday tried to get to the bottom of how many military personnel and civilians on both sides of the war have been killed since Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 25, 2025

...
By ISW
48m ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin implicitly acknowledged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the legitimate president of Ukraine and Russia’s future negotiating partner while promoting a new information operation that aims to destabilize Ukrainian society and the Ukrainian military from within.
  • Putin attempted to use new language to repackage the calls for regime change in Ukraine that he has demanded since 2021.
  • Putin offered to make a deal with the United States on Russian rare earth minerals as part of efforts to outbid Ukraine on this matter and to push the United States to accept Russian offers of economic measures in lieu of any actual Russian concessions on Ukraine.
  • Putin attempted to claim that he supports Europe’s participation in negotiations on Ukraine while continuing to show his unwillingness to make concessions and seemingly proposing Russian allies as possible future negotiating parties.
  • Kremlin officials continue to exploit diplomatic engagements with Russia’s allies to reinforce Moscow’s narrative that Russia invaded Ukraine to protect Russian-speaking minorities in Ukraine.
  • A delegation from North Korea’s Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) arrived in Moscow on February 25 at the invitation of Russia’s ruling party, United Russia, amid reports that North Korea may be shipping more material to Russia.
  • Western officials continue to highlight the scale of European military aid to Ukraine.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Kupyansk, Lyman, and Velyka Novosilka, and Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk.
  • Samara Oblast authorities reduced one-time payments to soldiers who sign military service contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) after temporarily increasing these payments in January 2025.
  • The BBC Russian Service reported on February 25 that over 100 Russian government, military, and security officials accused and convicted of various corruption charges are fighting in Ukraine.
  • The Kremlin continues efforts to use its “Time of Heroes” program, which places veterans of the war in Ukraine in government positions, to form a new Russian elite composed of loyal and ultranationalist veterans that will continue to militarize Russian society over the long term.
  • Russia may be reopening a Soviet-era submarine base in occupied Crimea.

Read more

‘A Stable Result That Suits Russia’ – Putin Still Uninterested in Peace, ISW Says

...
By Kyiv Post
4h ago

Kremlin brushes off Trump’s claim that Russia is OK with European peacekeepers, while the US think tank contends that Putin will stop at nothing short of total Ukrainian capitulation in any agreement.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin officials “have not abandoned their original war aims in Ukraine and continue to invoke their goals of ‘denazifying’ and ‘demilitarizing’ Ukraine and banning Ukraine’s ability to join any security blocs in the future, despite Russia’s failure to defeat Ukraine militarily over the last three years,” analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote this week.

Despite recent phone calls with US President Donald Trump, the Russian dictator’s recent statements appear to reject the possibility of a peace agreement with Ukraine and illustrate an appetite to protract the war.

Read more

‘People Like Elon Musk Are Enemies of Our Country’ – 250K Canadians Sign Petition to Rescind His Citizenship

...
By Kyiv Post
5h ago

The tech mogul and unelected US disruptor-in-chief said his adoptive Canada “is not a real country,” while a third of his own DOGE employees resign in disgust and protesters gather in Washington.

The number of people who have signed a petition calling for Elon Musk to lose his Canadian citizenship over his alleged efforts to “erase” the nation’s sovereignty hit 250,000 on Tuesday, AFP reported.

At the same time, the French news agency added separately, about a third of his staffers at the semi-official US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have resigned in protest, saying that they would not be part of a politics-driven effort that “put the country at risk.”

Read more