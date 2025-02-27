Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-27-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-27-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
“Some disagree with him a little bit,” the US president says about his billionaire adviser and his largest campaign contributor who now has a seat at the highest-level meeting in the world.
Dressed tech-style, in a black “Make America Great Again” baseball cap and black t-shirt, as if becoming the world’s richest man were no big deal, Donald Trump’s largest campaign contributor sat in on the US president’s first Cabinet meeting, joining department secretaries and top-brass military officers.
Elon Musk, who runs Trump’s semi-official Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and has been targeted by Capitol Hill Democrats and Republicans alike for firing more than a hundred thousand of their federally employed constituents, has been the subject of protests and lawsuits around the country for his allegedly illegal layoffs and seemingly unconstitutional meddling in government affairs.
The meeting with the UK Prime Minister will be followed by talks with European leaders about Ukraine’s defense.
President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Britain this weekend for talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other European leaders, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday, asking to be anonymous.
The UK leader is hosting talks with European leaders about defense and security on Sunday, among them French President Emmanuel Macron.