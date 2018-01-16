Freedom House assesses Ukraine as partially free country

International non-governmental human rights watchdog Freedom House, engaged in the support and research of the state of democracy, political freedom and respect for fundamental human rights, has designated Ukraine as a “partly free” country in its new report “Freedom in the World 2018.”

According to the rating published on the website of the organization, in the rating of “Freedom in the World 2018,” the rating of Ukraine on two criteria (the level of political rights and civil freedom) comprised three points (by both criteria) of the possible seven, so the country remained in the category partially free. On a 100-point system, Ukraine scored 62 points (the more – the freer the country).

Crimea, occupied by Russia, which received seven points in terms of political rights and six points – according to the level of civil freedom, was recognized as not free. Crimea scored nine points on the 100-point system.