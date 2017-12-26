Share Tweet Pocket Add to Bookmarks
Sigmar Gabriel offers EU an alternative model of relations with Kyiv and Ankara

By Interfax-Ukraine.
German Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel gives a press conference on Oct. 9, 2017 at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin to comment on Germany's position concerning the uphold of the landmark Iran nuclear deal.
Photo by AFP
The European Union could start building relations with Ukraine and Turkey on the basis of a new model formed after Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has said.

“If we can get a reasonable deal with Britain that governs its relations with Europe after Brexit, that could be a model for other countries: Ukraine and Turkey,” he said in an interview with German media concern Funke Mediengruppe published on December 26.

Gabriel believes that in the next few years Ukraine and Turkey will not become members of the European Union.

Tags:
EU Sigmar Gabriel Turkey Ukraine
