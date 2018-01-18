UNIAN: Turchynov says Donbas reintegration bill broadens army capabilities

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov emphasizes that the draft law on special aspects of state policy to ensure Ukraine’s state sovereignty in temporarily occupied areas in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (the so-called Donbas reintegration bill) expands capabilities for the use of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression, according to the NSDC’s press service.

