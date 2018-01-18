Share Tweet Pocket Add to Bookmarks
UNIAN: Turchynov says Donbas reintegration bill broadens army capabilities
Russia's War Against Ukraine

UNIAN: Turchynov says Donbas reintegration bill broadens army capabilities

By UNIAN.
Azov Battalion soldiers rest during artillery drills near Urzuf, a smalltown in Donetsk Oblast, on Aug. 3.
Photo by Volodymyr Petrov
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov emphasizes that the draft law on special aspects of state policy to ensure Ukraine’s state sovereignty in temporarily occupied areas in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (the so-called Donbas reintegration bill) expands capabilities for the use of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression, according to the NSDC’s press service.

Read more here.

Tags:
army Donbas Ukraine
