Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Top News War in Ukraine Russia

The KGB Playbook Putin Is STILL Using Today

Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart interviews David DeBatto, a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, who also served as an instructor at the US Army Reserve Counterintelligence Special Agent course.

By Jason Jay Smart
6h ago
POPULAR
‘Trump Recruited as Moscow Asset,’ Says Ex-KGB Spy Chief
‘Trump Recruited as Moscow Asset,’ Says Ex-KGB Spy Chief
Alnur Mussayev, former head of Kazakhstan’s security service, who rose up the ranks of the Soviet KGB, claims Moscow groomed Trump under pseudonym “Krasnov” in 1987.
By Stash Luczkiw
Feb. 22
ANALYSIS: Untested Trump Team Given Lesson in Diplomacy by Elite Kremlin Negotiators
By Stefan Korshak
Feb. 19
Trump Gives Europe 3 Weeks to Accept Ukraine’s ‘Surrender,’ Says European Lawmaker
By Julia Struck
Feb. 21

According to former US Army Counterintelligence Special Agent David DeBatto, Russia’s spy network is larger and more dangerous than ever.

 Beyond stealing top-secret intelligence, Russian operatives have successfully recruited agents from NATO countries and planted sleeper cells across the West, he says. Leaked reports and breaking news reveal a disturbing reality – Russian agents are engaged in sabotage, terrorism, and assassinations. How deep does this infiltration go? What are the global security risks? Watch now as DeBatto tells Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart about a hidden war being waged in the shadows.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

DeBatto is the host of No Delusion Zone, a YouTube podcast where he interviews world leaders, journalists, authors, and experts on global affairs. With decades of experience in military intelligence and counterintelligence, he has extensively analyzed the threats posed by Russia, including its Soviet-era espionage tactics and modern intelligence operations.

A combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, DeBatto also served as an instructor at the US Army Reserve Counterintelligence Special Agent course, training personnel in espionage detection, counterterrorism, and strategic intelligence gathering. Since retiring from military service, he has authored a four-volume novel series, published numerous articles on intelligence and geopolitics, and appeared on major television and radio networks, as well as podcasts. His expertise has been critical in discussions on Russian military strategy, Soviet intelligence legacy, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, NATO, and the broader impact of modern authoritarianism.

Since Feb. 24, 2022, DeBatto has focused almost exclusively on Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, analyzing its intelligence operations, hybrid warfare strategies, and the continued influence of the KGB/FSB in shaping Putin’s geopolitical ambitions.

POPULAR VIDEOS
‘Putin’s Army Is Falling Apart – Is This the Breaking Point?’ Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart Asks War in Ukraine
‘Putin’s Army Is Falling Apart – Is This the Breaking Point?’ Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart Asks
By Jason Jay Smart
Feb. 17
Talks on Ukraine Without Ukraine? Ukrainians React to Latest Peace Deal Ukraine
Talks on Ukraine Without Ukraine? Ukrainians React to Latest Peace Deal
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 17
Putin’s Delusions Are Leading to Disaster – Here’s Why Putin
Putin’s Delusions Are Leading to Disaster – Here’s Why
By Jason Jay Smart
Feb. 16
Is the US Holding Ukraine Back? Will Ukraine Survive? Top News
Is the US Holding Ukraine Back? Will Ukraine Survive?
By Jason Jay Smart
Feb. 20
Read Next
UK PM Heads to US Hoping to ‘Bridge’ Trump-Europe Divide Over Ukraine Ukraine
UK PM Heads to US Hoping to ‘Bridge’ Trump-Europe Divide Over Ukraine
By AFP
1h ago
Ukraine Agrees on Minerals Deal With US BREAKING Top News
Ukraine Agrees on Minerals Deal With US
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Czech Drive Ensured 500,000 Shells for Ukraine in 2024: PM Ukraine
Czech Drive Ensured 500,000 Shells for Ukraine in 2024: PM
By AFP
4h ago
‘Where are you, Sen. Lindsey Graham?’ – Americans in Kyiv Protest Trump’s Tilt Toward Russia Top News
‘Where are you, Sen. Lindsey Graham?’ – Americans in Kyiv Protest Trump’s Tilt Toward Russia
By Katie Livingstone
5h ago
« Previous After 3 Years of War, What’s Next for Ukraine &amp; Europe? | Bohdan Nahaylo