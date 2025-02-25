The KGB Playbook Putin Is STILL Using Today

According to former US Army Counterintelligence Special Agent David DeBatto, Russia’s spy network is larger and more dangerous than ever.

Beyond stealing top-secret intelligence, Russian operatives have successfully recruited agents from NATO countries and planted sleeper cells across the West, he says. Leaked reports and breaking news reveal a disturbing reality – Russian agents are engaged in sabotage, terrorism, and assassinations. How deep does this infiltration go? What are the global security risks? Watch now as DeBatto tells Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart about a hidden war being waged in the shadows.

DeBatto is the host of No Delusion Zone, a YouTube podcast where he interviews world leaders, journalists, authors, and experts on global affairs. With decades of experience in military intelligence and counterintelligence, he has extensively analyzed the threats posed by Russia, including its Soviet-era espionage tactics and modern intelligence operations.

A combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, DeBatto also served as an instructor at the US Army Reserve Counterintelligence Special Agent course, training personnel in espionage detection, counterterrorism, and strategic intelligence gathering. Since retiring from military service, he has authored a four-volume novel series, published numerous articles on intelligence and geopolitics, and appeared on major television and radio networks, as well as podcasts. His expertise has been critical in discussions on Russian military strategy, Soviet intelligence legacy, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, NATO, and the broader impact of modern authoritarianism.

Since Feb. 24, 2022, DeBatto has focused almost exclusively on Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, analyzing its intelligence operations, hybrid warfare strategies, and the continued influence of the KGB/FSB in shaping Putin’s geopolitical ambitions.