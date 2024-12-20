PICTURES: Kyiv in the Wake of Russia’s Devastating Missile Attack
Kyiv Post
| December 20, 2024, 2:05 pm
Kyiv After Russia‘s Missile Attack
Russian forces unleashed a massive missile attack on Kyiv, causing significant destruction across the city early morning on Friday, Dec.20.
By State Emergency Service
By Ukrinform
Residents of Kyiv were awakened by air raid sirens at 6:40 a.m., triggered by the takeoff of a MiG-31K fighter jet. Shortly after, explosions began to rock the city.
By Telegraf, Yan Dobronosov
Kyiv Post correspondents reported hearing at least eight powerful blasts as the Ukrainian Air Force issued repeated warnings of high-speed missile targets.
By Telegraf, Yan Dobronosov
By Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko
By Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov (Intagram: libkos)
Authorities continue to evaluate the extent of the damage and assist those affected, as Kyiv endures another wave of relentless missile strikes.
By State Emergency Service
By Telegraf, Yan Dobronosov
By Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov (Intagram: libkos)
St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, Kyiv.
By Ukrinform.
By Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov (Intagram: libkos)
By Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov (Intagram: libkos)
By Kyiv Post.
By Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov (Intagram: libkos)