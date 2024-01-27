Latest

'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold
War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold
As Kyiv Post reported earlier this month, has been mounting that Russian forces have suffered such heavy losses that some troops are reportedly refusing to attack.
By Kyiv Post
Doomed Russian Tank Driver Films His Own Unit Being Destroyed During Failed Assault
War in Ukraine
1 day ago
Doomed Russian Tank Driver Films His Own Unit Being Destroyed During Failed Assault
The footage begins with the driver looking into the camera and sticking out his tongue. Later it records the moment the vehicle hits a Ukrainian mine.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Missile Stockpile Revealed, Kyiv Says Numbers Stay Roughly Constant
Ukrainian Air Force
1 day ago
Russian Missile Stockpile Revealed, Kyiv Says Numbers Stay Roughly Constant
Yuriy Ihnat also said Russia was deploying fewer Kalibr missiles and was instead mainly using ballistic missiles which are harder to shoot down.
By Kyiv Post
Avdiivka Is a Graveyard for Russian Armored Vehicles, New Videos Show
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
Avdiivka Is a Graveyard for Russian Armored Vehicles, New Videos Show
One video shows yet another Russian armored column being decimated during an attack, with Russian troops simply running away and abandoning their vehicles.
By Chris York
GRAPHIC WARNING: Ukraine Releases Intense Close Combat Footage, Special Forces Take Out Russian Observation Post
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 16:40
GRAPHIC WARNING: Ukraine Releases Intense Close Combat Footage, Special Forces Take Out Russian Observation Post
Fighters from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) destroyed Russian observation posts and eliminated five Russian soldiers during vicious fighting in the south of the country.
By Julia Struck
Russian Infantry Scores Gains in Battleground Avdiivka, Both Sides Predict More Big Attacks
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 15:25
Russian Infantry Scores Gains in Battleground Avdiivka, Both Sides Predict More Big Attacks
The Kremlin switched tactics from trying to outflank the city with armored, fast-moving tank assaults, to infiltrating infantry. In one place they used a sewage tunnel.
By Stefan Korshak
Death Toll from Russian Strike on Kharkiv Rises to 11
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 11:51
Death Toll from Russian Strike on Kharkiv Rises to 11
Overnight, more civilians were injured in further Russian missile attacks on the city.
By AFP
Russia Using the Sea to Disguise Shahed Drone Attacks Against Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 11:16
Russia Using the Sea to Disguise Shahed Drone Attacks Against Ukraine
Russia has been launching Shahed kamikaze drones from the sea in an attempt to mute the engine sound as they approach coastline residential areas during recent attacks, the Ukrainian military has said
By Leo Chiu
Featured
'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold

'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold

Doomed Russian Tank Driver Films His Own Unit Being Destroyed During Failed Assault

Doomed Russian Tank Driver Films His Own Unit Being Destroyed During Failed Assault

Avdiivka Is a Graveyard for Russian Armored Vehicles, New Videos Show

Avdiivka Is a Graveyard for Russian Armored Vehicles, New Videos Show

Russian Army Gains Ground on Multiple Axes, Kyiv Claims Punishing Losses Inflicted
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 15:37
Russian Army Gains Ground on Multiple Axes, Kyiv Claims Punishing Losses Inflicted
Kremlin forces had hoped to exploit cold weather and tire Ukrainian defenses to score big ground gains. Right now, the advances are real but fairly small.
By Stefan Korshak
Kyiv Missile Attack: Multiple Explosions in Capital as Russia Launches Massive Strike
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 14:13
Kyiv Missile Attack: Multiple Explosions in Capital as Russia Launches Massive Strike
At least ten explosions were heard in Kyiv. Kharkiv and other cities also came under attack and seven people are known to have been killed and around 70 injured.
By Chris York
Why Isn’t Russia’s Kinzhal Missile Living Up to Its Hype? (Pun Intended)
Air Defenses
Jan. 23, 13:31
ANALYSIS: Why Isn’t Russia’s Kinzhal Missile Living Up to Its Hype? (Pun Intended)
Military analysts hoping to learn lessons from the tactics, weapons and technology used by both sides in the war in Ukraine all agree that Russia’s Kinzhal 47-M2 missile has been the biggest letdown.
By Steve Brown
‘We Did a Little Magic’ – How Ukrainian Partisans Seduced Russian Soldiers Then Poisoned Them EXCLUSIVE
Mariupol
Jan. 23, 12:17
‘We Did a Little Magic’ – How Ukrainian Partisans Seduced Russian Soldiers Then Poisoned Them
Partisans in Mariupol told Kyiv Post that Russian soldiers fell for a ruse involving some unpleasant vodka and a fake social media account for an "imaginary charming woman."
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
'Thrown Into Hell' – Relatives of Russian Soldiers Describe Loved Ones Being Sent to 'Svatovo Slaughter'
Putin
Jan. 22, 16:58
'Thrown Into Hell' – Relatives of Russian Soldiers Describe Loved Ones Being Sent to 'Svatovo Slaughter'
To halt the Ukrainian offensive on Svatovo in the fall of 2022, Russia deployed thousands of mobilized soldiers to the front lines as cannon fodder. Their relatives are looking for answers.
By Alisa Orlova
Russia Claims to Invent New ‘Invisibility Cloaks,’ Doubts Remain
Russia
Jan. 22, 14:30
Russia Claims to Invent New ‘Invisibility Cloaks,’ Doubts Remain
Russian state media reported a “fundamentally new” camouflage that could shield soldiers from thermal imagers and outperform existing variants, but details are “not disclosed.”
By Leo Chiu
Former Wagner Fighters Detained after ‘Arresting’ Policeman Pushing Drugs in Luhansk
Wagner
Jan. 22, 11:19
Former Wagner Fighters Detained after ‘Arresting’ Policeman Pushing Drugs in Luhansk
Pro-Russian “Z-blogger,” Anastasia Kashevarova, posted an account of the incident that backfired on the soldiers who thought they were doing the right thing.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine's SBU Claims Drone Attack on Russian Gas Terminal Near St. Petersburg EXCLUSIVE
Russia
Jan. 21, 12:48
Ukraine's SBU Claims Drone Attack on Russian Gas Terminal Near St. Petersburg
The Ust-Luga oil terminal in the Leningrad region holds strategic importance for Moscow. Sources told Kyiv Post the attack is a "significant setback" for Russian forces.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko, Alisa Orlova