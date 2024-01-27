Latest
17 hours ago
As Kyiv Post reported earlier this month, has been mounting that Russian forces have suffered such heavy losses that some troops are reportedly refusing to attack.
1 day ago
The footage begins with the driver looking into the camera and sticking out his tongue. Later it records the moment the vehicle hits a Ukrainian mine.
1 day ago
Yuriy Ihnat also said Russia was deploying fewer Kalibr missiles and was instead mainly using ballistic missiles which are harder to shoot down.
2 days ago
One video shows yet another Russian armored column being decimated during an attack, with Russian troops simply running away and abandoning their vehicles.
Jan. 26, 16:40
GRAPHIC WARNING: Ukraine Releases Intense Close Combat Footage, Special Forces Take Out Russian Observation Post
Fighters from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) destroyed Russian observation posts and eliminated five Russian soldiers during vicious fighting in the south of the country.
Jan. 26, 15:25
The Kremlin switched tactics from trying to outflank the city with armored, fast-moving tank assaults, to infiltrating infantry. In one place they used a sewage tunnel.
Jan. 26, 11:51
Overnight, more civilians were injured in further Russian missile attacks on the city.
Jan. 26, 11:16
Russia has been launching Shahed kamikaze drones from the sea in an attempt to mute the engine sound as they approach coastline residential areas during recent attacks, the Ukrainian military has said
Jan. 23, 15:37
Kremlin forces had hoped to exploit cold weather and tire Ukrainian defenses to score big ground gains. Right now, the advances are real but fairly small.
Jan. 23, 14:13
At least ten explosions were heard in Kyiv. Kharkiv and other cities also came under attack and seven people are known to have been killed and around 70 injured.
Jan. 23, 13:31
Military analysts hoping to learn lessons from the tactics, weapons and technology used by both sides in the war in Ukraine all agree that Russia’s Kinzhal 47-M2 missile has been the biggest letdown.
Jan. 23, 12:17
Partisans in Mariupol told Kyiv Post that Russian soldiers fell for a ruse involving some unpleasant vodka and a fake social media account for an "imaginary charming woman."
Jan. 22, 16:58
'Thrown Into Hell' – Relatives of Russian Soldiers Describe Loved Ones Being Sent to 'Svatovo Slaughter'
To halt the Ukrainian offensive on Svatovo in the fall of 2022, Russia deployed thousands of mobilized soldiers to the front lines as cannon fodder. Their relatives are looking for answers.
Jan. 22, 14:30
Russian state media reported a “fundamentally new” camouflage that could shield soldiers from thermal imagers and outperform existing variants, but details are “not disclosed.”
Jan. 22, 11:19
Pro-Russian “Z-blogger,” Anastasia Kashevarova, posted an account of the incident that backfired on the soldiers who thought they were doing the right thing.
Jan. 21, 12:48
The Ust-Luga oil terminal in the Leningrad region holds strategic importance for Moscow. Sources told Kyiv Post the attack is a "significant setback" for Russian forces.