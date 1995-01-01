KYIV POST
68 Zhylianska St. Kyiv, Ukraine, 01033
email: [email protected], [email protected]
Advertising and other cooperation: [email protected] or [email protected]
Online support: [email protected]
Phones:
Newsroom: +38 (044) 591-3344
Advertising: +38 (044) 591-7788
The Kyiv Post is:
Adnan Kivan, Publisher
Luc Chenier, CEO
NEWSROOM:
Bohdan Nahaylo, Chief Editor, [email protected]
Head of News, Chris York, [email protected]
Senior Editors: Alisa Orlova, [email protected]; Maryna Shashkova (Ukrainian Version), [email protected]
Assistant to Chief Editor/Head of Administration, Iryna Maksymova, [email protected]
ADVERTISING - [email protected]
DIGITAL:
Dmytro Vakuliuk, Head of Digital
Pylypenko Tetiana, SMM Manager
Roman Kryvenko, Website Developer
FILM STUDIO:
Daria Sytnyk, Head of Production
ADMINISTRATION:
Galyna Bondarchuk, Chief Accountant, [email protected]
Aleksandra Lyfar, Accountant, [email protected]
Oleksandr Slipachenko, IT Manager