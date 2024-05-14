Chinese President Xi Jinping has concluded a five-day tour of Europe, having visited France, Serbia and Hungary. The tour marked Xi’s first trip to Europe in five years. It came at a symbolic time for the three countries. This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, and the 75th of those with Hungary. The trip also coincided with the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during Serbia’s war in Kosovo, an incident in which three Chinese diplomats were killed. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. In France, Xi had a formal trilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Russian aggression against Ukraine was one of the main topics of the meeting, which took place on May 6. Advertisement “We agree that Europe and China have a shared interest in peace and security,” Von der Leyen said in a statement after the meeting. “We count on China to use all its influence on Russia to end Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.” She added that President Xi has played “an important role in de-escalating Russia’s irresponsible nuclear threats, and I am confident that President Xi will continue to do so against the backdrop of the ongoing nuclear threats by Russia.” At the same time, the impression persists that China’s influence on Russia remains rather constrained. Later, Macron took Xi for a trip to a childhood haunt in the Pyrenees Mountains. Enjoying glasses of wine, French cheese and ham in a restaurant at the Tourmalet Pass, allowed for “friendly and very frank talks.” The leaders were reported to have discussed business and trade. Trade cooperation between China and France has expanded over the past decade, with volume growing steadily over that period. France has become China’s third-largest trading partner in the EU, and China has also become France’s largest trading partner in Asia. Advertisement However, some economic and trade friction between China and the EU has been building, which affects bilateral relations.

Earlier this year China opened an anti-dumping investigation on brandy imported from the EU, a step that appears to be mainly targeted at France. The move is seen as retaliation for the EU’s attempt to stop an influx of cheap Chinese electric cars into Europe. In this context, the diplomatic gesture of the French leader became symbolic, as he presented Xi Jinping with two bottles of cognac: Hennessy XO and Louis XIII from Remy Martin. During an informal meeting with the French president, Xi proposed a toast, emphasizing the uniqueness of relations between France and Chine, two powerful global leaders. He recalled that it was France, among Western nations, which first established diplomatic relations with China 60 years ago, at the height of the Cold War. The Chinese leader sought to underscore the approach of Gen. Charles de Gaulle, then President of France, as independent from the United States, urging Paris to adhere to a similar policy today. This was a carefully calculated diplomatic move, as Macron, it’s no secret, along with many French politicians, hope to emulate many of de Gaulle’s qualities. Advertisement Macron is pursuing an old Gaullist dream: a militarily and geopolitically autonomous Europe under the leadership of France. And such rhetoric is important to China. For China, such a policy would provide an opportunity for stable trade and economic relations with the EU and other European countries, as well as guarantee a distancing of regional states in case of escalation in the Taiwan Strait. France, in this regard, is viewed as a clear leader of a united Europe, setting a pan-European trend in dealing with China. Xi’s arrival in Paris coincided with a period marked by the intensification of the war in Ukraine, where Russia’s troops continue to launch relentless attacks on the country’s infrastructure and civilian population. In Paris, Xi called for closer cooperation between China and France, recognizing them as responsible global powers that should jointly promote harmonious coexistence, look to the future, and work together toward creating a fair and orderly multipolar world. Macron, for his part, sought to convey to the Chinese leader the reality of the threat posed by Russia, both to France’s national security and to Europe as a whole, urging China to restrict the export of dual-use goods to Russia. Advertisement

China is now considering the possibility of participating in the first Global Peace Summit to take place in the Swiss city of Lucerne on June 15-16.