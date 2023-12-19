Sports

Ukraine's Yastremska Upsets Azarenka to Make Australian Open Quarters
Ukraine
Jan. 22, 08:16
Driven by a booming serve and aggressive groundstrokes, the athletic 23-year-old battled past the Belarusian 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.
By AFP
Ukraine's Kostyuk Says Players at Australian Open Can Remind of Horrors of War
Ukraine
Jan. 21, 15:37
The 37th-ranked player said that the ability of Ukrainian players to continue to perform shows "there is no limit in human possibilities withstanding stress".
By AFP
Kostyuk Makes Last Eight to End Timofeeva's Australian Open Run
Ukraine
Jan. 21, 09:18
Kostyuk, who has spoken out strongly against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, opted not to shake hands with her opponent. 
By AFP
Tennis 'Doesn't Really Matter' With Ukrainians Dying: Kostyuk
War in Ukraine
Jan. 20, 10:07
Kostyuk, whose previous best effort at a major was reaching the last 16 at the French Open in 2021, accused people of forgetting about the conflict because they had got "used to it".
By AFP
Ukrainian Figure Skater Performs With Symbolic Bloodstain at Championships
Sports
Jan. 14, 10:54
In a protest against Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukraine, figure-skating champion Ivan Shmuratko interprets the life and death of a child killed by a Russian missile.
By Kyiv Post
Russia Still Banned From Olympic Athletics -- 'But Things Change': Coe
Russia
Dec. 19, 2023
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said earlier this month that athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus would be able to compete in Paris as neutrals, outside of team events.
By AFP
Tension Over Russian and Belarusian Participation in France 2024 Olympics
War in Ukraine
Dec. 11, 2023
The Olympic Committee’s decision on Russian and Belarusian participation in the 2024 Olympics was unexpected for Ukraine, but there is still a question over EU entry visas.
By Maryna Shashkova
Dec. 9, 2023
The Olympic Committee’s decision on Russian and Belarusian participation in the 2024 Olympics was unexpected for Ukraine, but there is still a question over EU entry visas.
By Maryna Shashkova
Defiant Ukraine Vow to 'Fight' on Despite Euro 2024 Setback
Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2023
Ukraine national football team's coach, Serhiy Rebrov, stays defiant after a 0-0 draw with Italy, missing Euro 2024 automatic qualification.
By AFP
Fury to Fight Usyk For Undisputed Heavyweight Crown on February 17
Ukraine
Nov. 17, 2023
The winner will be crowned the heavyweight division's first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis from 1999 to 2000.
By AFP
‘The Full-Scale Invasion Has Made Ukrainian Esports Unique’: Interview With Legendary Cyber Commentator
Ukraine
Nov. 14, 2023
Ukrainian cyber legend Oleksiy Maletsky takes Kyiv Post “behind the scenes” of this gaming industry and how the full-scale invasion changed Ukrainian cyber sports.
By Anna Neplii
'Can't Destroy Us': Ukraine's Shakhtar Send Stark Message From Hamburg
War in Ukraine
Nov. 7, 2023
Shakhtar Donetsk hosts Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday in Hamburg. The Spanish team is favoured to win, but the Ukrainian club's CEO said there is more than victory at stake for Shakhtar.
By AFP
Wartime Ukrainian Football is Having One of Its Most Intriguing Seasons EXCLUSIVE
Kyiv
Oct. 28, 2023
Nearly two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian football continues to press on with its third season under wartime conditions with some surprising results.
By Andrew Todos, David Kirichenko
Ukraine’s Top Ten Footballers – According to Kyiv Posts Unofficial Football Correspondent
Germany
Oct. 8, 2023
After Chelsea’s €100 million signing from Shakhtar Donetsk, Mykhailo Mudryk, finally scored his first Premier League goal it seems timely to see how other Ukrainian footballers are doing in Europe.
By Kyiv Post
Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy and FC 'Ruh' Collected 300,000 Hryvnias for Drones for Border Guards PRESS RELEASE
Ukraine
Oct. 5, 2023
Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy and his team have been helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the displaced since the first days of the war.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian High-Jumper Soars to Gold
Ukraine
Sep. 18, 2023
Yaroslava Mahuchikh, after being forced to flee Russia’s full-scale invasion, continues to leap to new heights and proudly fly Ukraine’s flag on the road to the Paris Olympics.
By Pete Shmigel