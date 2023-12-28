North America

West Weighs Risks of Funding Ukraine’s Reconstruction with Frozen Russian Assets
Jan. 16, 00:24
US envoy cautiously optimistic about the plan, but Europe needs to get on board first.
By Kyiv Post
Making the Case for Ukraine to New Hampshire from Davos
Jan. 15, 23:27
As the World Economic Forum in Switzerland takes the spotlight in US media, important messages can be conveyed to skeptical Republicans as the US presidential race heats up.
By Steven Moore
Zelensky Urges ‘New European Arsenal’ as He Seeks Fresh Support
 
Jan. 11, 20:18
Speaking from allied Latvia on Thursday, Zelensky warned that pauses in aid for Ukraine would lead to Moscow re-arming and allow it to “run us over.”
By AFP
US Allies Join Condemnation on Alleged N.Korea Missiles to Russia
Jan. 9, 23:52
In a joint statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was joined by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and 47 foreign ministers in condemning the alleged transfer.
By AFP
Kyiv Hoping NATO Allies Will Agree to Hasten Air Defense to Ukraine
Jan. 9, 19:54
On Monday, less than half of the kamikaze drones, ballistic and cruise missiles launched by Russia were shot down, leading some to fear that Ukraine’s ammunition is already getting lower.
By Kyiv Post
US Election Top Risk to World No Matter Who Wins: Consultancy
Jan. 9, 08:07
The Eurasia Group ranked the war in Ukraine as the third biggest risk, with the study predicting the country in 2024 will in effect become partitioned.
By AFP
US Lawmakers Agree on $1.6 Trillion Federal Budget
Jan. 8, 11:04
US Congress takes an important step towards averting a looming government shutdown.
By AFP
N. Korea Supplied Russia with Missiles for Ukraine Attacks: US
Jan. 4, 21:15
Moscow's forces fired multiple North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine as part of a mass aerial attack on Jan. 2, White House spokesperson John Kirby said.
By AFP
US Military Equipment Being Used Properly by Ukrainians
 
Jan. 4, 16:50
US Military Equipment Being Used Properly by Ukrainians
Senior US official present's latest White House take on how Russia's war against Ukraine is going.
By Interfax-Ukraine
NATO-Ukraine Council to Hold Extraordinary Meeting Following Massive Russian Attacks
Jan. 3, 19:09
Wednesday was the first day of relative quiet for Ukrainian cities since Dec. 29, when the Kremlin began a mass bombardment. Kyiv's so far shot down most of Russia's missiles.
By Kyiv Post
European NATO Members Task Alliance Agency to Provide 1,000 Patriot Missiles
Jan. 3, 18:23
NATO has announced that it would assist members in procuring 1,000 Patriot missiles as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) as Russia launches massive air assaults on Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
US Releases Final Package of Authorized Military Aid for Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2023
The $250 million final package includes air defense and artillery munitions, among other things, the State Department said.
By AFP
US Aid to Ukraine on Verge of Expiring, White House Warns
Dec. 19, 2023
Lawmakers have approved a 2024 defense budget that releases $300 million for Kyiv. But that's half a percent of the $61 billion sought by the White House for Ukraine aid.
By AFP
Washington Insider: It’s Looking Grim For Ukraine Aid
Dec. 7, 2023
Having rejected Biden’s plan to send $61 billion of aid to Ukraine, there are increasingly ominous signs rising out of Washington.
By Jason Jay Smart
The Inside Story of the Kyiv Delegation’s Trip to Washington EXCLUSIVE
Nov. 20, 2023
In spite of the full-scale war being ongoing for almost two years, Ukraine’s delegation sees the same willingness of its key partners to continue helping Ukraine until victory is achieved.
By Yulia Svyrydenko
PUBLIC OPINION: Should the West Supply Ukraine With More Weapons to End the War Amid Stalemate Talks?
Nov. 13, 2023
Ukraine's head of the armed forces has voiced concerns that Ukraine is heading for a stalemate in the war with Russia and that the only way out of it is via a technological breakthrough.
By Kyiv Post