North America
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 00:24
US envoy cautiously optimistic about the plan, but Europe needs to get on board first.
US
Jan. 15, 23:27
As the World Economic Forum in Switzerland takes the spotlight in US media, important messages can be conveyed to skeptical Republicans as the US presidential race heats up.
Jan. 11, 20:18
Speaking from allied Latvia on Thursday, Zelensky warned that pauses in aid for Ukraine would lead to Moscow re-arming and allow it to “run us over.”
War in Ukraine
Jan. 9, 23:52
In a joint statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was joined by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and 47 foreign ministers in condemning the alleged transfer.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 9, 19:54
On Monday, less than half of the kamikaze drones, ballistic and cruise missiles launched by Russia were shot down, leading some to fear that Ukraine’s ammunition is already getting lower.
Ukraine
Jan. 9, 08:07
The Eurasia Group ranked the war in Ukraine as the third biggest risk, with the study predicting the country in 2024 will in effect become partitioned.
US
Jan. 8, 11:04
US Congress takes an important step towards averting a looming government shutdown.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 4, 21:15
Moscow's forces fired multiple North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine as part of a mass aerial attack on Jan. 2, White House spokesperson John Kirby said.
Jan. 4, 16:50
Senior US official present's latest White House take on how Russia's war against Ukraine is going.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 19:09
Wednesday was the first day of relative quiet for Ukrainian cities since Dec. 29, when the Kremlin began a mass bombardment. Kyiv's so far shot down most of Russia's missiles.
NATO
Jan. 3, 18:23
NATO has announced that it would assist members in procuring 1,000 Patriot missiles as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) as Russia launches massive air assaults on Ukraine.
US
Dec. 28, 2023
The $250 million final package includes air defense and artillery munitions, among other things, the State Department said.
US
Dec. 19, 2023
Lawmakers have approved a 2024 defense budget that releases $300 million for Kyiv. But that's half a percent of the $61 billion sought by the White House for Ukraine aid.
Ukraine
Dec. 7, 2023
Having rejected Biden’s plan to send $61 billion of aid to Ukraine, there are increasingly ominous signs rising out of Washington.
Ukraine
Nov. 20, 2023
In spite of the full-scale war being ongoing for almost two years, Ukraine’s delegation sees the same willingness of its key partners to continue helping Ukraine until victory is achieved.
Washington
Nov. 13, 2023
PUBLIC OPINION: Should the West Supply Ukraine With More Weapons to End the War Amid Stalemate Talks?
Ukraine's head of the armed forces has voiced concerns that Ukraine is heading for a stalemate in the war with Russia and that the only way out of it is via a technological breakthrough.