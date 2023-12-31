EXCLUSIVE Books
Dec. 30, 2023
Religion
Dec. 6, 2023
In Ukraine, because of the official switch this year from Old to New Calendar, St. Nicholas Day is celebrated on Dec. 6 instead of Dec. 19. And Christmas will fall on Dec. 25 rather than Jan. 7.
Ukraine
Dec. 3, 2023
Jan. 13, 10:23
Digitizing Ukraine's cultural heritage continues in Kyiv.
Ukraine
Dec. 3, 2023
The seeds sown by Les Kurbas on the Ukrainian stage sprouted in the following generations of artists, with great works of theatrical art and bold innovations of modern theater.
Nov. 26, 2023
Refugee artist Andrey Kezzyn discusses his escape from Russia, his life in Berlin, and how he is continuing his support for Ukraine through his artwork.
Religion
Dec. 6, 2023
In Ukraine, because of the official switch this year from Old to New Calendar, St. Nicholas Day is celebrated on Dec. 6 instead of Dec. 19. And Christmas will fall on Dec. 25 rather than Jan. 7.
Ukraine
Dec. 3, 2023
The seeds sown by Les Kurbas on the Ukrainian stage sprouted in the following generations of artists, with great works of theatrical art and bold innovations of modern theater.
Nov. 26, 2023
Refugee artist Andrey Kezzyn discusses his escape from Russia, his life in Berlin, and how he is continuing his support for Ukraine through his artwork.