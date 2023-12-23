Corruption Watch
Ukraine
1 day ago
According to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, the stolen funds have been seized and will be returned to the defence budget.
Corruption Watch
Jan. 20, 08:43
According to the investigation, Mazepa has orchestrated an illegal seizure of lands in the Vyshgorod District of Kyiv region to construct a prestigious cottage town.
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 02:47
Investigative journalist Yuri Nikolov said that only his mother was home when two unidentified men came to his door claiming to be from the military and shouting that he was a traitor.
Ukraine
Jan. 6, 12:50
A renowned economic specialist, who has long been watching the oligarchs, weighs in about the good, the bad and the indispensable in Ukraine’s economic sector.
Ukraine
Dec. 23, 2023
In an ongoing effort to increase efficiency and cut corruption, Ukraine’s corruption watchdog will get help from artificial intelligence in verifying declarations.
Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2023
Fighting corruption is a key part of Ukraine's EU bid. Along with hiring new detectives at NABU, parliament also voted to strengthen another anti-corruption agency, the NACP.
Ukraine
Nov. 30, 2023
Authorities in Kyiv have identified four judges in a bribery case where a bribe was proposed to the defendant in exchange for a favorable court decision in an ongoing case.
Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2023
Law Enforcement Investigating Chernihiv Military Unit for Allegedly Overcharging $1 Million for Generators
Along with overcharging for them, over a seven-month period, the Chernihiv unit allegedly only delivered 15 percent of the generators it purchased to the military units where they were destined to go.
Corruption
Nov. 6, 2023
Ukrainian intelligence accuses Shapovalov, who is now in custody, of embezzling millions of dollars worth of winter coats, body armor, and food procurement.
Ukraine
Oct. 20, 2023
The State Customs Service of Ukraine identified that a third of the humanitarian aid “did not reach” military units after during the first 9 months of 2023.
Corruption Watch
Oct. 20, 2023
The head of Odesa’s Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care was pressured to resign over accusations of inflating salaries, neglecting the ambulance fleet, and running fuel acquisition scams.
Corruption
Oct. 3, 2023
A joint operation conducted by Ukraine’s SBU and NABU has uncovered an alleged shakedown scheme involving garbage collecting in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy.
Ukraine
Sep. 27, 2023
Currently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating 86 criminal proceedings related to corruption schemes in the energy sector, where the opportunities for unscrupulousness run high.
Ukraine
Sep. 27, 2023
NABU says it is ready for reforms that increase its effectiveness at fighting any corruption risks related to aid provided to Ukraine by international partners.
Ukraine
Sep. 27, 2023
A letter with a broad list of reforms needed to secure future financial assistance was delivered to Ukrainian officials and the multi-agency group coordinating aid from multiple international sources.
Ukraine
Sep. 6, 2023
Some Ukrainian citizens are calling for Zelensky to veto new law that would reinstitute wealth reporting for government officials to agencies, but keep their scandalous info from public scrutiny.