Cartoons
2 days ago
Serhiy Kolyada on how Lavrov last week at the UN once again did what rasshists call " hanging noodles on someone's ears" - that is deceived the Secretary General, cheaply led him on
Putin
Jan. 24, 13:14
Serhiy Kolyada on the realities facing the ever-so 'great' Rasshia.
Zelensky
Jan. 21, 13:21
Serhiy Kolyada on the conflicting messages received in Davos.
Jan. 13, 13:17
Serhiy Kolyada on Hungary's wheeler-dealer at Ukraine's expense.
Jan. 6, 13:27
Serhiy Kolyada on Rassia not getting it all the way it wants.
Dec. 31, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on New Year Wishes.
Dec. 24, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on the Kremlin's destroyer of Christmas's past and present exposed.
Putin
Dec. 18, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on 'Putin's' reaffirmation that he, or his doubles, have no intention to relinquish power.
Dec. 13, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on Putin's determination to block continuing US aid to Ukraine with all means.
Putin
Dec. 11, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on Orban's meeting last week in Paris with Macron.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on Armed Forces of Ukraine Day
Russia
Dec. 1, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on Lavrov facing a partial walkout at OSCE ministers' meeting.
Putin
Nov. 29, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on the Kremlin's delusional Fuhrer proposing peace on Rashist terms.
Nov. 18, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on Putin being left out of the big game.
Putin
Nov. 16, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on Russia's servile serfs ready to do the bidding of their latest tsar.
Putin
Nov. 11, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on whether Putin is himself a FAKE.