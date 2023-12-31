Cartoons

Serhiy Kolyada. Hanging Noodles on Guterres's Ears – Lavrov Does it Again
 
2 days ago
Serhiy Kolyada on how Lavrov last week at the UN once again did what rasshists call " hanging noodles on someone's ears" - that is deceived the Secretary General, cheaply led him on
By Serhiy Kolyada
The Kremlin Tsar Responds to Widespread Protests in Russia about the Lack of Heating for Homes
Putin
Jan. 24, 13:14
Serhiy Kolyada on the realities facing the ever-so 'great' Rasshia.
By Serhiy Kolyada
CARTOON: Putin Rants About Peace on His Terms, Zelensky Tells Davos Forum Participants How It Is
Zelensky
Jan. 21, 13:21
Serhiy Kolyada on the conflicting messages received in Davos.
By Serhiy Kolyada
Who Will Succeed in Buying Off Orban – Russia or the EU?
 
Jan. 13, 13:17
Serhiy Kolyada on Hungary's wheeler-dealer at Ukraine's expense.
By Serhiy Kolyada
Armed Forces of Ukraine Counter Rassia's Intensified Attacks
 
Jan. 6, 13:27
Serhiy Kolyada on Rassia not getting it all the way it wants.
By Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada: 2024 Without Putin (With a Little Help From Our Friends)
 
Dec. 31, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on New Year Wishes.
By Serhiy Kolyada
Joy to the World - When Santa Claus Will Present the Russian Tyrant at The Hague
 
Dec. 24, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on the Kremlin's destroyer of Christmas's past and present exposed.
By Serhiy Kolyada
Rasshia Was Addressed Last Week by Someone Calling Himself Putin
Putin
Dec. 18, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on 'Putin's' reaffirmation that he, or his doubles, have no intention to relinquish power.
By Serhiy Kolyada
Biden-Zelensky Meeting Observed
 
Dec. 13, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on Putin's determination to block continuing US aid to Ukraine with all means.
By Serhiy Kolyada
"Vladimir, speak up. It's Orban. Am in Paris. Can't hear your instructions
Putin
Dec. 11, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on Orban's meeting last week in Paris with Macron.
By Serhiy Kolyada
Of Rats and Men
War in Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on Armed Forces of Ukraine Day
By Serhiy Kolyada
Lavrov Boycotted Again
Russia
Dec. 1, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on Lavrov facing a partial walkout at OSCE ministers' meeting.
By Serhiy Kolyada
The View From Hell
Putin
Nov. 29, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on the Kremlin's delusional Fuhrer proposing peace on Rashist terms.
By Serhiy Kolyada
Two's Company, Three's a Crowd
 
Nov. 18, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on Putin being left out of the big game.
By Serhiy Kolyada
Russia's Voters Being Prepared to 'Endorse' Putin's Staying in Power for Life
Putin
Nov. 16, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on Russia's servile serfs ready to do the bidding of their latest tsar.
By Serhiy Kolyada
Rumors About Putin's Demise Still Abound
Putin
Nov. 11, 2023
Serhiy Kolyada on whether Putin is himself a FAKE.
By Serhiy Kolyada