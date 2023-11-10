Middle East
UN
Jan. 26, 16:05
South Africa accused Israel of "genocidal" acts that were intended to cause the "destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."
Middle East
Jan. 11, 16:22
97% of respondents expressing psychological stress (to varying degrees) as a result of the war on Gaza. 84% expressed a sense of great psychological stress.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 00:49
China's absence was seen as a handicap in any effective message emerging from the talks, because Beijing is seen as one of the only third parties with any perceived leverage with the Kremlin’s walls.
Jan. 9, 17:36
The Davos forum next week will hear many international leaders, including Ukraine's President Zelensky.
Putin
Jan. 8, 22:55
Military enlistment offices in Russia have begun issuing the first war veterans’ certificates to former mercenaries of the Wagner group, which mutinied against the Ministry of Defense last year.
Ukraine
Nov. 10, 2023
Hundreds more Ukrainians are awaiting assistance, as the Foreign Affairs Ministry proceeds in alphabetical order. “We continue to work a very painstaking and delicate process,” says Zelensky.
Turkey
Oct. 28, 2023
The Turkish leader accused Western powers of "shedding tears" over the death of civilians in Ukraine and turning a blind eye on the death of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
Ukraine
Oct. 27, 2023
Israel calls the meeting “an obscene step that gives support to terrorism”
Israel
Oct. 24, 2023
Ukraine’s refugees are sheltered in Europe, and the country will eventually join the European Union. By contrast, Israel’s government has no end game, Diane Francis writes.
Biden
Oct. 19, 2023
A regional summit is essential and Egypt and Saudi Arabia must spearhead the effort to bring about a ceasefire and find a two-state solution to address the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.
Israel
Oct. 11, 2023
The latest Hamas attack caught Netanyahu, the Israeli Defense Forces and the world-famous Mossad intelligence agency off guard. How and why did it happen?
War in Ukraine
Oct. 10, 2023
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev made a series of bold claims on X – but there was a twist courtesy of Ukraine's HUR.
Russia
Mar. 15, 2023
Focused on his war in Ukraine, Putin is not relinquishing his power-broking ambitions in the Middle East.
UK
Nov. 19, 2022
Britain’s foreign minister on Saturday hit out at Iran for “spreading bloodshed” and vowed to work with allies to counter Tehran as he addressed leaders in Bahrain. Ukraine and its Western allies have
War in Ukraine
Nov. 13, 2022
The military intelligence of Ukraine has confirmed the information on the preparation of a draft agreement on the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia. “We understand the threat of using bal
War in Ukraine
Sep. 24, 2022
President Volodymyr Zelensky lamented on Friday, Sep.23, the lack of aid from Israel during Russia’s war against his country. The head of state, who is of Jewish origin, noted that at the same time I