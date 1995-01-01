Europe
Ukraine
2 days ago
The BWS party called on the government to negotiate with Russia.
Ukraine
Jan. 25, 13:00
The Chief Editor of Kyiv Post discusses with his counterpart in Barcelona at the El Mundo newspaper the political situation in Catalonia and responses to Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Ukraine
Jan. 24, 18:00
Kyiv Post looks at the document intended to “end forever Russia’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine,” what it really means for both parties and what comes next.
Europe
Jan. 19, 18:24
European diplomats admit it is becoming increasingly difficult to agree on further sectors of the Russian economy to target in a bid to drain Moscow's war chest.
Ukraine
Jan. 18, 17:28
The combat-tested Caesar self-propelled 155mm howitzers are among the very best being used in Ukraine, and the pledged number would be a significant boost to the existing Ukrainian arsenal.
Ukraine
Jan. 17, 18:01
Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, have tied up support for Ukraine assistance to push Biden to tighten measures against migrants seeking to enter the United States.
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 00:43
“The Weimar Triangle has been revived and I think that is a good thing,” French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said, referring to a regional alliance of France, Germany and Poland set up in 1991.
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 00:24
US envoy cautiously optimistic about the plan, but Europe needs to get on board first.
Ukraine
Jan. 15, 22:47
Zelensky said that the Swiss peace summit: “must be exceptionally just, and the restoration of the force of international law must be truly complete.”
Zelensky
Jan. 15, 22:13
Zelensky also welcomed Switzerland's participation in creating a fair tribunal for war criminals.
Jan. 15, 20:24
Zelensky said that all countries that respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity would be invited to participate in the peace conference.
Europe
Jan. 14, 20:31
The European Union is due to hold a meeting on February 1 to unblock the 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine, vetoed by Hungary's leader Viktor Orban.
Ukraine
Jan. 13, 10:38
A former deputy minister with experience of preparing Ukraine for EU integration presents a candid assessment of what will be required at this stage to actually join the EU.
Jan. 12, 22:59
Russia’s Ex-PM Threatens UK Current PM Sunak with ‘Cluster Munitions in Center of Kyiv’ During Official Visit
Dmitry Medvedev, ex-prime minister of Russia and head of Russia’s security council, threatened the UK delegation and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with cluster bombs during their latest visit.
Jan. 12, 22:46
“Russia is ruled by a psychologically deranged dictator and worst of all, it obediently follows his paranoia,” Akunin wrote on Facebook the day Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.
Zelensky
Jan. 12, 21:23
This meeting, taking place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, will focus on deliberating the Peace Formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.