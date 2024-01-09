13 hours ago
War in Ukraine
15 hours ago
Yevgeniya Maiboroda, from Russia's southern Rostov region, was prosecuted under a law that prohibits the deliberate spreading of "false information" about the Russian army.
Crimea
13 hours ago
According to the partisans, the Russians are attempting to use BM-21 Grad to neutralize naval drones employed by Ukraine to target the ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
Ukraine
15 hours ago
An internal EU document has shown Brussels’ plans to cut funding to Hungary and undermine its economy if it continues to veto future EU funding for Ukraine during the upcoming Feb. 1 summit.
Russia
16 hours ago
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the strike on the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery, but it follows a series of attacks on such facilities in recent weeks.
War in Ukraine
15 hours ago
Yevgeniya Maiboroda, from Russia's southern Rostov region, was prosecuted under a law that prohibits the deliberate spreading of "false information" about the Russian army.
Ukraine
15 hours ago
An internal EU document has shown Brussels’ plans to cut funding to Hungary and undermine its economy if it continues to veto future EU funding for Ukraine during the upcoming Feb. 1 summit.
Russia
16 hours ago
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the strike on the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery, but it follows a series of attacks on such facilities in recent weeks.