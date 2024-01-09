Search

WORLD BRIEFING: January 29, 2024
13 hours ago
By Michael Bociurkiw
Russian Engineer ‘Kills Himself After Rocket He Designed Kills His Grandmother in Kharkiv’ Russia
13 hours ago
By Kyiv Post
War in Ukraine
15 hours ago
Russia Jails Pensioner For Post About Army Casualties
Yevgeniya Maiboroda, from Russia's southern Rostov region, was prosecuted under a law that prohibits the deliberate spreading of "false information" about the Russian army.
By AFP
Ukraine
15 hours ago
Brussels Develops Measures to Prevent Hungary from Stalling Ukraine Funding
By Leo Chiu
Russia
16 hours ago
Another Russian Oil Refinery Falls Victim to a Drone Attack
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine
15 hours ago
Russia
16 hours ago
War in Ukraine
15 hours ago
Ukraine
15 hours ago
Russia
16 hours ago
Opinions
Featured
North America
West Weighs Risks of Funding Ukraine’s Reconstruction with Frozen Russian Assets Ukraine
Jan. 16, 00:24
West Weighs Risks of Funding Ukraine’s Reconstruction with Frozen Russian Assets
US envoy cautiously optimistic about the plan, but Europe needs to get on board first.
By Kyiv Post
US
Jan. 15, 23:27
OPINION: Making the Case for Ukraine to New Hampshire from Davos
By Steven Moore
Zelensky Urges ‘New European Arsenal’ as He Seeks Fresh Support
Jan. 11, 20:18
Zelensky Urges ‘New European Arsenal’ as He Seeks Fresh Support
By AFP
US Allies Join Condemnation on Alleged N.Korea Missiles to Russia
War in Ukraine
Jan. 9, 23:52
US Allies Join Condemnation on Alleged N.Korea Missiles to Russia
By AFP
Kyiv Hoping NATO Allies Will Agree to Hasten Air Defense to Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 9, 19:54
Kyiv Hoping NATO Allies Will Agree to Hasten Air Defense to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
War in Ukraine
Jan. 9, 19:54
War in Ukraine
Jan. 9, 19:54
Ukraine
Jan. 9, 08:07
US Election Top Risk to World No Matter Who Wins: Consultancy
The Eurasia Group ranked the war in Ukraine as the third biggest risk, with the study predicting the country in 2024 will in effect become partitioned.
By AFP
Partisans Scout Russian Missile Production Facility Near Moscow, Post Photos
1
Partisans Scout Russian Missile Production Facility Near Moscow, Post Photos
The Russian enterprise is involved in the production of anti-ship, air-launched and other missile types in its Korolov plant 25 kilometers northeast of Moscow.
By Julia Struck
2
Kyiv Says No 'Reliable Information' on Downed Plane as Russia Claims 65 Ukrainian POWs on Board Crashed Il-76
By Alisa Orlova
3
Russia’s Own Troops Are Being Blown Up By Low Quality Artillery Ammo From North Korea
By Kyiv Post
4
ANALYSIS: Perception vs. Reality – Russia Is Losing, Not Winning
By Jason Jay Smart
Europe
New German Leftist Party Says Berlin Should Stop Arms Supplies to Ukraine Ukraine
2 days ago
New German Leftist Party Says Berlin Should Stop Arms Supplies to Ukraine
EXPLAINED: The UK-Ukraine Security Agreement – What Happens Now? Ukraine
Jan. 24, 18:00
EXPLAINED: The UK-Ukraine Security Agreement – What Happens Now?
Putin Repeats False Ukraine Nazi Claims at Leningrad Siege Memorial Russia
2 days ago
Putin Repeats False Ukraine Nazi Claims at Leningrad Siege Memorial
The Kremlin has been accused of manipulating its Second World War history to justify the offensive against Ukraine and a repressive turn at home.
By AFP
FSB Arrests Two Russians for Collaborating with Ukraine Russia
Jan. 26, 17:02
FSB Arrests Two Russians for Collaborating with Ukraine
By AFP
Russian Woman Jailed for Record 27 Years for Killing Anti-Ukraine Blogger Russia
Jan. 25, 17:38
Russian Woman Jailed for Record 27 Years for Killing Anti-Ukraine Blogger
Hardline military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was blown up in a Saint Petersburg cafe where he was giving a speech last April.
By AFP
Partisans Scout Russian Missile Production Facility Near Moscow, Post Photos Russia
Jan. 25, 17:29
Partisans Scout Russian Missile Production Facility Near Moscow, Post Photos
By Julia Struck
Arab Public Opinion About the Israeli War on Gaza Middle East
Jan. 11, 16:22
Arab Public Opinion About the Israeli War on Gaza
By Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies
Ukraine’s Allies and More Neutral Countries Held Secret Peace Talks Last Month War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 00:49
Ukraine’s Allies and More Neutral Countries Held Secret Peace Talks Last Month
By Kyiv Post
Israel Must Prevent Genocidal Acts in Gaza: UN court UN
Jan. 26, 16:05
Israel Must Prevent Genocidal Acts in Gaza: UN court
South Africa accused Israel of "genocidal" acts that were intended to cause the "destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."
By AFP
India Pivots Away From Russian Arms, But Will Retain Strong Ties Russia
21 hours ago
India Pivots Away From Russian Arms, But Will Retain Strong Ties
By Euroactiv
Trouble in Paradise: Bali's Battle with Misbehaving Tourists and Visa Regulations Ukraine
Jan. 16, 11:29
OPINION: Trouble in Paradise: Bali's Battle with Misbehaving Tourists and Visa Regulations
By Marla Barret