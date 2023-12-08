Next
War in Ukraine
Jan. 19, 17:39
Bashiir* says he only signed up to the Russian army to be a guard and never fired his weapon, but Ukrainian authorities say his story is uncannily similar to the claim of many POWs.
Jan. 12, 18:02
Public polls recently conducted in Russia have come up with some seemingly contradictory results – Russians say they want peace, but they also support the “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Dec. 8, 2023
As Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on into its twenty-first month, reports are appearing that the numbers of its soldiers seeking to desert are surging and there is growing discontent back in Russia.