World Food Exhibition: Business as Usual, But War is Never Far Away
Ukraine
Nov. 7, 2023
War or no war - from buckwheat instant noodles to kiwi marmalades - Ukraine's food entrepreneurs gathered by the thousands to show their wares at the World Food Ukraine Exhibition in Kyiv.
By Leo Chiu
‘Our Rights Are Unquestionable’ — Ukraine’s Major Telecom Owner on Government's 'Corporate Rights' Seizure
Oct. 23, 2023
The owner of Ukraine’s biggest telecommunications company voices concerns over the government's seizure of “corporate rights” related to sanctions placed on Russian oligarchs.
By Leo Chiu
NEST and the German company Baywobaw Invest have signed a memorandum of cooperation PRESS RELEASE
Ukraine
Sep. 20, 2023
The agreement entails attracting German investments for residential construction in Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
How Panama Is Helping Ukraine
Ukraine
Sep. 7, 2023
Nicolas Vukelja, Chairman of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce Panama, is in Kyiv on a mission to boost bilateral trade and business relations between the two countries.
By Kyiv Post
Real Estate Market: Survival in a War-Ravaged Ukraine EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Mar. 12, 2023
Like every business in Ukraine, real estate brokers and architects have to adapt and show resilience in war conditions.
By Alisa Orlova
Stronger Together: EBA Executive Director on Ukraine’s Business Challenges and Opportunities EXCLUSIVE
EBA
Dec. 30, 2022
Despite blackouts, logistical and other major challenges in 2022, the business community is working together to adapt, solve problems and exploit new opportunities.
By Kyiv Post
Made-in-China Mess
China
Nov. 28, 2022
November 28, 2022 What in the world is wrong with China? Months of draconian “zero-Covid” lockdowns have failed and the disease continues to surge, disrupting lives and livelihoods.
By Diane Francis
EU Has Frozen 17 bn Euros in Russian Assets
War in Ukraine
Oct. 30, 2022
The European Union has frozen Russian assets worth around 17 billion euros ($16.9 billion) since Moscow invaded Ukraine, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said in an interview published Saturday
By AFP
EU Digital Chief Warns Musk Twitter Must Abide by “Rules”
 
Oct. 28, 2022
The EU official overseeing internet regulation on Friday, Oct.28, warned new Twitter boss Elon Musk the social media giant must play by the bloc’s rules in Europe. “In Europe, the bird will fly by our
By AFP
Elon Musk Takes Control of Twitter, Fires Executives
 
Oct. 28, 2022
Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives late Thursday, Oct.27, in a deal that puts one of the leading platforms for global discourse in the hands of the world’s richest man. Fol
By AFP
Resilient Russian Economy Surfs Sanctions on Oil Boom
War in Ukraine
Oct. 12, 2022
Russia’s economy may face multiple long-term challenges, but for now energy exports appear to be helping it ride out Western sanctions imposed over the offensive against Ukraine. Moscow says inflation
By AFP
Avoiding Extinction EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Oct. 5, 2022
A week that included NASA’s efforts to prevent human extinction caused by an asteroid collision and Russia’s threat of the use of nuclear weapons reminds us that we teeter between a superlative future
By Charles Cockell
Diia.Business Drives UAV Support, Business Revival
War in Ukraine
Oct. 1, 2022
The business support center of Diia.Business was restored in Bucha on September 29 by the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The restoration of the center is a powerful signal for the country, intern
By Anna Neplii
Investment Fair for Global Investors Held in Ukraine
 
Sep. 29, 2022
The International Investment Online Fair for global investors to choose partners and projects in Ukraine will take place today, Sep. 29, according to a press release issued by Ukraine Invest on Sep.13
By Kyiv Post
Russian Social Media Giant VK Banned from Apple App Store
War in Ukraine
Sep. 29, 2022
Apple has removed VKontakte, one of Russia’s most popular social media platforms, from its app store, the app’s developer has confirmed. “Now some VK applications are blocked by Apple, so they are not
By Kyiv Post
United Arab Emirates – Friend or Foe? EXCLUSIVE
 
Sep. 25, 2022
Abu Dhabi’s indifference to the war in Ukraine is not driven by the financial windfall it reaps from Kremlin-linked fugitives flocking there en masse so much as peddling the myth of authoritarian stab
By Kyiv Post