GRAPHIC WARNING: Ukraine Releases Intense Close Combat Footage, Special Forces Take Out Russian Observation Post
Jan. 26, 16:40
GRAPHIC WARNING: Ukraine Releases Intense Close Combat Footage, Special Forces Take Out Russian Observation Post
Fighters from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) destroyed Russian observation posts and eliminated five Russian soldiers during vicious fighting in the south of the country.
By Julia Struck
Turning of the Screw: A Shift in Ukrainian Tactics
Jan. 22, 09:16
ANALYSIS: Turning of the Screw: A Shift in Ukrainian Tactics
Approaching the third year since the full-scale invasion, Ukraine says over 374,520 Russian soldiers have been “eliminated” – but merely killing more Russian soldiers will not win the war.
By Jonathan Sweet

How a Somali Man Ended Up Fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Jan. 19, 17:39
How a Somali Man Ended Up Fighting for Russia in Ukraine
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
EXPLAINED: Russian IL-76 Downed, But Who Was On Board?
Jan. 26, 17:48
EXPLAINED: Russian IL-76 Downed, But Who Was On Board?
By Anya Korzun

'A Good Deal' for Americans – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 30
War in Ukraine
55 minutes ago
‘A Good Deal’ for Americans – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 30
Russian bombs fall on Kharkiv villages, missiles kill three in Suny region; NATO chief meet with US military leaders; Moscow continues march on Avdiivka
By John Moretti
Meeting NATO, Blinken Warns Ukraine Gains in Doubt Minus US Help
War in Ukraine
4 hours ago
Meeting NATO, Blinken Warns Ukraine Gains in Doubt Minus US Help
The Alliance’s chief started his two-day visit to Washington, meeting with military, diplomatic and congressional leaders.
By AFP
Ukraine Denies Russian Claims of Capture of Tabaivka
War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Ukraine Denies Russian Claims of Capture of Tabaivka
The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that while the village is situated in a disadvantageous and lowland location, intense battles were currently ongoing.
By Kyiv Post
Epic Video Shows Drone Planting Ukrainian Flag in Ruins Of Destroyed Russian 'Strongholds'
War in Ukraine
14 hours ago
Epic Video Shows Drone Planting Ukrainian Flag in Ruins Of Destroyed Russian 'Strongholds'
A Ukrainian military officer interviewed by Kyiv Post said that the Russians call strike drones “Baba Yaga” after a mythical witch widely present in Russian folklore.
By Julia Struck
Russia Jails Pensioner For Post About Army Casualties
War in Ukraine
15 hours ago
Russia Jails Pensioner For Post About Army Casualties
Yevgeniya Maiboroda, from Russia's southern Rostov region, was prosecuted under a law that prohibits the deliberate spreading of "false information" about the Russian army.
By AFP
Ukraine and Russia to Have 'Moment for Negotiation' After 2024 Election, Former NATO Commander Says
War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
Ukraine and Russia to Have ‘Moment for Negotiation’ After 2024 Election, Former NATO Commander Says
James Stavridis likened the eventual resolution of the war to the Korean scenario, suggesting that Russia might keep control over some parts of Ukraine while Kyiv would move toward NATO membership.
By Kyiv Post
'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold
War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold
As Kyiv Post reported earlier this month, has been mounting that Russian forces have suffered such heavy losses that some troops are reportedly refusing to attack.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Aircraft Lose Another 2 Bombs, Prompts Evacuation in Belgorod Region
War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
Russian Aircraft Lose Another 2 Bombs, Prompts Evacuation in Belgorod Region
Russian planes are quite regularly dropping bombs on unintended targets, and the latest incident comes just 2 weeks after another jet accidentally bombed a Russian village.
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky Warns Against 'Passivity' in US
War in Ukraine
21 hours ago
Zelensky Warns Against 'Passivity' in US
With an eye on US aid potentially diminishing, Zelensky urged Germany to use its economic weight to rally EU partners to give more to Kyiv in its fight against Russia.
By AFP
Latest UK Defence Intelligence Update on Ukraine: January 28, 2024
War in Ukraine
22 hours ago
Latest UK Defence Intelligence Update on Ukraine: January 28, 2024
Latest from the British Defence Intelligence.
By Kyiv Post
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 28, 2024
War in Ukraine
22 hours ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 28, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW
'A Bad Signal' – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 29
War in Ukraine
1 day ago
‘A Bad Signal’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 29
Zelensky worries US aid could dry up as Trump gains influence; Moscow’s air strikes again injure a minor; France and Germany come through with more weapons; Russians again advance around Avdiivka
By John Moretti
Doomed Russian Tank Driver Films His Own Unit Being Destroyed During Failed Assault
War in Ukraine
1 day ago
Doomed Russian Tank Driver Films His Own Unit Being Destroyed During Failed Assault
The footage begins with the driver looking into the camera and sticking out his tongue. Later it records the moment the vehicle hits a Ukrainian mine.
By Kyiv Post
Three Wounded in Overnight Russian Drone and Missile Strikes
War in Ukraine
1 day ago
Three Wounded in Overnight Russian Drone and Missile Strikes
Eight Shahed-type explosive drones, two Iskander missiles and three S-300 missiles were launched in the attacks, four of which were shot down.
By Kyiv Post
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 27, 2024
War in Ukraine
1 day ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 27, 2024
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
By ISW
New German Leftist Party Says Berlin Should Stop Arms Supplies to Ukraine
Ukraine
2 days ago
New German Leftist Party Says Berlin Should Stop Arms Supplies to Ukraine
The BWS party called on the government to negotiate with Russia.
By AFP