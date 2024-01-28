War in Ukraine

Approaching the third year since the full-scale invasion, Ukraine says over 374,520 Russian soldiers have been “eliminated” – but merely killing more Russian soldiers will not win the war.

Fighters from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) destroyed Russian observation posts and eliminated five Russian soldiers during vicious fighting in the south of the country.

