Asia

India Pivots Away From Russian Arms, But Will Retain Strong Ties
Russia
21 hours ago
India Pivots Away From Russian Arms, But Will Retain Strong Ties
India is seeking to distance itself from its largest arms supplier after Russia’s ability to supply munitions and spares was hobbled by the war in Ukraine.
By Euroactiv
Trouble in Paradise: Bali's Battle with Misbehaving Tourists and Visa Regulations
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 11:29
OPINION: Trouble in Paradise: Bali's Battle with Misbehaving Tourists and Visa Regulations
As the Balinese authorities consider ending visas on arrival for Ukrainians and Russians, many Ukrainians feel unfairly implicated in the misbehavior of Russian visitors.
By Marla Barret
N. Korea Abolishes Agencies Working for Reunification with South
 
Jan. 16, 03:18
N. Korea Abolishes Agencies Working for Reunification with South
North Korea successfully put a spy satellite into orbit late last year, after receiving what Seoul said was Russian help, in exchange for arms transfers for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
By AFP
Russia’s Ex-PM Threatens UK Current PM Sunak with ‘Cluster Munitions in Center of Kyiv’ During Official Visit
 
Jan. 12, 22:59
Russia’s Ex-PM Threatens UK Current PM Sunak with ‘Cluster Munitions in Center of Kyiv’ During Official Visit
Dmitry Medvedev, ex-prime minister of Russia and head of Russia’s security council, threatened the UK delegation and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with cluster bombs during their latest visit.
By Leo Chiu
Renowned Russian Writer Boris Akunin Labeled ‘Foreign Agent’
 
Jan. 12, 22:46
Renowned Russian Writer Boris Akunin Labeled ‘Foreign Agent’
“Russia is ruled by a psychologically deranged dictator and worst of all, it obediently follows his paranoia,” Akunin wrote on Facebook the day Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.
By AFP
Another Vicious Murderer Pardoned by Putin Killed in Ukraine – to Relief of Victims’ Families
Putin
Jan. 12, 20:57
Another Vicious Murderer Pardoned by Putin Killed in Ukraine – to Relief of Victims’ Families
When families of the victims heard he had been released from prison to fight in Ukraine and had been pardoned by Putin they feared for their own lives until his grave was spotted.
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: Why India is Buying Less Oil From Russia
Russia
Jan. 10, 11:40
EXPLAINED: Why India is Buying Less Oil From Russia
Russia has become India's top oil supplier, overtaking the traditional heavyweight Middle Eastern exporters, and remains so by a distance despite the recent falls.
By AFP
Ukraine’s Allies and More Neutral Countries Held Secret Peace Talks Last Month
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 00:49
Ukraine’s Allies and More Neutral Countries Held Secret Peace Talks Last Month
China's absence was seen as a handicap in any effective message emerging from the talks, because Beijing is seen as one of the only third parties with any perceived leverage with the Kremlin’s walls.
By Kyiv Post
US Allies Join Condemnation on Alleged N.Korea Missiles to Russia
War in Ukraine
Jan. 9, 23:52
US Allies Join Condemnation on Alleged N.Korea Missiles to Russia
In a joint statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was joined by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and 47 foreign ministers in condemning the alleged transfer.
By AFP
Kremlin Rehabilitates Wagner Mercenaries
Putin
Jan. 8, 22:55
Kremlin Rehabilitates Wagner Mercenaries
Military enlistment offices in Russia have begun issuing the first war veterans’ certificates to former mercenaries of the Wagner group, which mutinied against the Ministry of Defense last year.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Russian Rapper, Arrested for Allegedly Spreading ‘LGBT Propaganda’ Receives Military Summons
Russia
Jan. 8, 21:20
Russian Rapper, Arrested for Allegedly Spreading ‘LGBT Propaganda’ Receives Military Summons
Nikolai Vasilyev, whose rap name is VACIO, had attended a “nearly-naked” party where he had worn a sock over his penis.
By Kyiv Post
N. Korea Supplied Russia with Missiles for Ukraine Attacks: US
War in Ukraine
Jan. 4, 21:15
N. Korea Supplied Russia with Missiles for Ukraine Attacks: US
Moscow's forces fired multiple North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine as part of a mass aerial attack on Jan. 2, White House spokesperson John Kirby said.
By AFP
Corpse Taken Out of Apartment of Poisoned Russian Propagandist – Ukrainian Intel EXCLUSIVE
Russia
Dec. 28, 2023
Corpse Taken Out of Apartment of Poisoned Russian Propagandist – Ukrainian Intel
While not confirmed, an anonymously-run Russian Telegram channel claims the body was Alexei Chernykh's, an alleged friend and lover of poisoned Anton Kuznetsov, the former director of Russia Today.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Russia Says Redirected Most Oil Exports to China, India
Russia
Dec. 27, 2023
Russia Says Redirected Most Oil Exports to China, India
India buys Russian oil and then resells it to Europe, which has sanctioned the oil, Russia’s deputy prime minister said.
By AFP
Turkey Parliament Committee Approves Sweden's NATO Bid
 
Dec. 26, 2023
Turkey Parliament Committee Approves Sweden's NATO Bid
Turkey and Hungary remain the only North Atlantic Treaty Organization members left to ratify Sweden's bid 19 months after it applied for membership.
By AFP
Nepal Takes Action Against Illegal Gurkha Recruiters
War in Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
Nepal Takes Action Against Illegal Gurkha Recruiters
Nepal has a long-standing tradition of supplying “Gurkha” fighters to foreign services, from British and Indian armies to UN Peacekeepers. Now Kathmandu says they’re in Ukraine fighting on both sides.
By Kyiv Post