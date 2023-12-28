Asia
Russia
21 hours ago
India is seeking to distance itself from its largest arms supplier after Russia’s ability to supply munitions and spares was hobbled by the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 11:29
As the Balinese authorities consider ending visas on arrival for Ukrainians and Russians, many Ukrainians feel unfairly implicated in the misbehavior of Russian visitors.
Jan. 16, 03:18
North Korea successfully put a spy satellite into orbit late last year, after receiving what Seoul said was Russian help, in exchange for arms transfers for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Jan. 12, 22:59
Russia’s Ex-PM Threatens UK Current PM Sunak with ‘Cluster Munitions in Center of Kyiv’ During Official Visit
Dmitry Medvedev, ex-prime minister of Russia and head of Russia’s security council, threatened the UK delegation and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with cluster bombs during their latest visit.
Jan. 12, 22:46
“Russia is ruled by a psychologically deranged dictator and worst of all, it obediently follows his paranoia,” Akunin wrote on Facebook the day Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.
Putin
Jan. 12, 20:57
When families of the victims heard he had been released from prison to fight in Ukraine and had been pardoned by Putin they feared for their own lives until his grave was spotted.
Russia
Jan. 10, 11:40
Russia has become India's top oil supplier, overtaking the traditional heavyweight Middle Eastern exporters, and remains so by a distance despite the recent falls.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 00:49
China's absence was seen as a handicap in any effective message emerging from the talks, because Beijing is seen as one of the only third parties with any perceived leverage with the Kremlin’s walls.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 9, 23:52
In a joint statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was joined by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and 47 foreign ministers in condemning the alleged transfer.
Putin
Jan. 8, 22:55
Military enlistment offices in Russia have begun issuing the first war veterans’ certificates to former mercenaries of the Wagner group, which mutinied against the Ministry of Defense last year.
Russia
Jan. 8, 21:20
Nikolai Vasilyev, whose rap name is VACIO, had attended a “nearly-naked” party where he had worn a sock over his penis.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 4, 21:15
Moscow's forces fired multiple North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine as part of a mass aerial attack on Jan. 2, White House spokesperson John Kirby said.
Russia
Dec. 28, 2023
While not confirmed, an anonymously-run Russian Telegram channel claims the body was Alexei Chernykh's, an alleged friend and lover of poisoned Anton Kuznetsov, the former director of Russia Today.
Russia
Dec. 27, 2023
India buys Russian oil and then resells it to Europe, which has sanctioned the oil, Russia’s deputy prime minister said.
Dec. 26, 2023
Turkey and Hungary remain the only North Atlantic Treaty Organization members left to ratify Sweden's bid 19 months after it applied for membership.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
Nepal has a long-standing tradition of supplying “Gurkha” fighters to foreign services, from British and Indian armies to UN Peacekeepers. Now Kathmandu says they’re in Ukraine fighting on both sides.