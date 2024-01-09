Eastern Europe
Russia
2 days ago
The Kremlin has been accused of manipulating its Second World War history to justify the offensive against Ukraine and a repressive turn at home.
Russia
Jan. 26, 17:02
The FSB said on Friday it had arrested two men in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on treason charges – crimes that carry up to 20 years in prison.
Russia
Jan. 25, 17:38
Hardline military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was blown up in a Saint Petersburg cafe where he was giving a speech last April.
Russia
Jan. 25, 17:29
The Russian enterprise is involved in the production of anti-ship, air-launched and other missile types in its Korolov plant 25 kilometers northeast of Moscow.
Jan. 22, 19:33
Kremlin spokesmen accuse Kyiv of inhumane attacks where damage was slight while Ukraine air force spokesman said Russian air defenses are like Swiss cheese and promised more raids.
Ukraine
Jan. 19, 20:00
Almost two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, Putin has come up with a reason for the war that seems to be resonating with a normally indifferent and politically passive Russian society.
Estonia
Jan. 19, 18:26
Russia's aggression in the region has sparked concern in the Baltic states that they could be next on Moscow's agenda were it to win in Ukraine.
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 00:43
“The Weimar Triangle has been revived and I think that is a good thing,” French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said, referring to a regional alliance of France, Germany and Poland set up in 1991.
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 00:24
US envoy cautiously optimistic about the plan, but Europe needs to get on board first.
Jan. 15, 20:24
Zelensky said that all countries that respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity would be invited to participate in the peace conference.
Russia
Jan. 15, 17:31
The number of diagnosed alcoholics in Russia has been increasing according to government statistics, which could be attributed to reasons including “intensifying geopolitical confrontations.”
War in Ukraine
Jan. 14, 20:36
Ukrainian born Ihor Volobuev was vice-president of Gazprombank when Putin invaded Ukraine but fled Moscow in March 2022 to join the pro-Ukrainian Freedom of Russia Legion.
Jan. 12, 22:59
Russia’s Ex-PM Threatens UK Current PM Sunak with ‘Cluster Munitions in Center of Kyiv’ During Official Visit
Dmitry Medvedev, ex-prime minister of Russia and head of Russia’s security council, threatened the UK delegation and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with cluster bombs during their latest visit.
Poland
Jan. 12, 19:01
Polish state security services arrested a Belarusian OnlyFans model for allegedly engaging in espionage – something that she had admitted to friends while drunk.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 12, 18:02
Public polls recently conducted in Russia have come up with some seemingly contradictory results – Russians say they want peace, but they also support the “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Jan. 11, 20:18
Speaking from allied Latvia on Thursday, Zelensky warned that pauses in aid for Ukraine would lead to Moscow re-arming and allow it to “run us over.”