Eastern Europe

Putin Repeats False Ukraine Nazi Claims at Leningrad Siege Memorial
Russia
2 days ago
The Kremlin has been accused of manipulating its Second World War history to justify the offensive against Ukraine and a repressive turn at home.
By AFP
FSB Arrests Two Russians for Collaborating with Ukraine
Russia
Jan. 26, 17:02
The FSB said on Friday it had arrested two men in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on treason charges – crimes that carry up to 20 years in prison.
By AFP
Russian Woman Jailed for Record 27 Years for Killing Anti-Ukraine Blogger
Russia
Jan. 25, 17:38
Hardline military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was blown up in a Saint Petersburg cafe where he was giving a speech last April.
By AFP
Partisans Scout Russian Missile Production Facility Near Moscow, Post Photos
Russia
Jan. 25, 17:29
The Russian enterprise is involved in the production of anti-ship, air-launched and other missile types in its Korolov plant 25 kilometers northeast of Moscow.
By Julia Struck
Ukraine's New Drone Strategy Helped By 'Open Goal' In Russian Air Defenses
 
Jan. 22, 19:33
Kremlin spokesmen accuse Kyiv of inhumane attacks where damage was slight while Ukraine air force spokesman said Russian air defenses are like Swiss cheese and promised more raids.
By Stefan Korshak
EXPLAINED: How Putin Hopes 'Traditional Values' Will Fuel the War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Jan. 19, 20:00
Almost two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, Putin has come up with a reason for the war that seems to be resonating with a normally indifferent and politically passive Russian society.
By Anya Korzun
Baltic States to Build New Defences on Russian and Belarusian Borders
Estonia
Jan. 19, 18:26
Russia's aggression in the region has sparked concern in the Baltic states that they could be next on Moscow's agenda were it to win in Ukraine.
By AFP
‘Poland Is Back in Europe,’ Says French Minister
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 00:43
“The Weimar Triangle has been revived and I think that is a good thing,” French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said, referring to a regional alliance of France, Germany and Poland set up in 1991.
By AFP
West Weighs Risks of Funding Ukraine’s Reconstruction with Frozen Russian Assets
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 00:24
US envoy cautiously optimistic about the plan, but Europe needs to get on board first.
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky Asks Swiss to Host Ukraine Peace Summit
 
Jan. 15, 20:24
Zelensky said that all countries that respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity would be invited to participate in the peace conference.
By AFP
Number of Alcoholics in Russia Increases for First Time in 10 Years
Russia
Jan. 15, 17:31
The number of diagnosed alcoholics in Russia has been increasing according to government statistics, which could be attributed to reasons including “intensifying geopolitical confrontations.”
By Leo Chiu
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Ex-Gazprombank VP Fighting for Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 14, 20:36
Ukrainian born Ihor Volobuev was vice-president of Gazprombank when Putin invaded Ukraine but fled Moscow in March 2022 to join the pro-Ukrainian Freedom of Russia Legion.
By Kyiv Post
Russia’s Ex-PM Threatens UK Current PM Sunak with ‘Cluster Munitions in Center of Kyiv’ During Official Visit
 
Jan. 12, 22:59
Dmitry Medvedev, ex-prime minister of Russia and head of Russia’s security council, threatened the UK delegation and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with cluster bombs during their latest visit.
By Leo Chiu
Belarusian Spy-Nude Model Detained in Poland
Poland
Jan. 12, 19:01
Polish state security services arrested a Belarusian OnlyFans model for allegedly engaging in espionage – something that she had admitted to friends while drunk.
By Jason Jay Smart
EXPLAINED: What Do Russians Really Think About the War in Ukraine?
War in Ukraine
Jan. 12, 18:02
Public polls recently conducted in Russia have come up with some seemingly contradictory results – Russians say they want peace, but they also support the “special military operation” in Ukraine.
By Anya Korzun, Leo Chiu
Zelensky Urges ‘New European Arsenal’ as He Seeks Fresh Support
 
Jan. 11, 20:18
Speaking from allied Latvia on Thursday, Zelensky warned that pauses in aid for Ukraine would lead to Moscow re-arming and allow it to “run us over.”
By AFP