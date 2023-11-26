Technology
Ukraine
Jan. 10, 18:00
The huge investment opportunities and business potential in Ukraine right now are being missed by those best positioned to make the most of them.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 7, 11:04
The need for drones is dire on the front line. The Royal United Services Institute (UK) estimates that Ukraine is losing 10,000 per month.
Nov. 26, 2023
At the recent prestigious Web Summit in Lisbon dedicated to advancing forward-looking technology, Ukraine's representatives showcased its impressive IT potential.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 25, 2023
“This war is a war of drones, they are the super weapon here,” a Ukrainian government advisor said in May. What types of drones are fielded in the Ukrainian war and how are they used?
Russia
Aug. 23, 2023
The “Nebula” hacker collective attacked the Russian corporation, TEHTRANS, which had allegedly worked with the Russian military to transport weapons and soldiers.
War in Ukraine
Jun. 24, 2023
At Kyiv's InScience Conference, renowned US aerospace leader Robert Zubrin talks about “victory from science, victory from space,” and how Ukraine can and must lead in the Space Flight Revolution.
Ukraine
Jun. 20, 2023
At the Paris Airshow, the Ukrainian Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries makes a sales pitch to set up drone manufacturing and other military factories in Ukraine for its own use and export.
Ukraine
Jun. 17, 2023
Dr. Robert Zubrin is an American aerospace engineer and contributor to KP. His most recent book is The Case for Nukes: How We Can Beat Global Warming and Create a Free, Open, and Magnificent Future.
Ukraine
Jun. 12, 2023
Freedom gives us science. Science gives us freedom.
Ukraine
Apr. 25, 2023
What are the main challenges facing Ukraine during this difficult period of renewal against the background of war and destruction – the country’s top digital reformer explains.
US
Apr. 22, 2023
With US-built and NATO-standard weapons being used in Ukraine, here we provide an overview of the weapons used by the US and allied air forces against enemy aircraft.
Russia
Mar. 24, 2023
Throughout the war, hackers have been launching cyber-attacks against Russia.
Ukraine
Feb. 23, 2023
After one year of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a cottage industry of Telegram channels has established itself as the go-to place for potentially life-saving information.
War in Ukraine
Feb. 9, 2023
Ukraine has been making good use of drones to attack Russian positions. Elon Musk’s SpaceX wants to make sure their Starlink satellites are not involved.
War in Ukraine
Feb. 5, 2023
Drowning in the flood of social media information? Want news coming straight from the front before the mainstream outlets parse it? Here are a few sites for direct reports in almost real time.
War in Ukraine
Feb. 4, 2023
The big questions are: How many of them will the Ukrainian army get? How quickly can they get them? And how effectively can they use them for their expected offensive?