Technology

Now Is The Time For VCs To Invest In Ukraine – Here’s Why
Ukraine
Jan. 10, 18:00
Now Is The Time For VCs To Invest In Ukraine – Here’s Why
The huge investment opportunities and business potential in Ukraine right now are being missed by those best positioned to make the most of them.
By Kyiv Post
Drone Arms Race on Battlefield Ukraine in-depth
War in Ukraine
Jan. 7, 11:04
Drone Arms Race on Battlefield Ukraine
The need for drones is dire on the front line. The Royal United Services Institute (UK) estimates that Ukraine is losing 10,000 per month.
By David Kirichenko
Ukraine IT/Tech Sector Successfully Promoted at Web Summit EXCLUSIVE
 
Nov. 26, 2023
Ukraine IT/Tech Sector Successfully Promoted at Web Summit
At the recent prestigious Web Summit in Lisbon dedicated to advancing forward-looking technology, Ukraine's representatives showcased its impressive IT potential.
By Anna Zolotnytska
Military Drones in Ukraine – a Beginners’ Guide in-depth
War in Ukraine
Oct. 25, 2023
Military Drones in Ukraine – a Beginners’ Guide
“This war is a war of drones, they are the super weapon here,” a Ukrainian government advisor said in May. What types of drones are fielded in the Ukrainian war and how are they used?
By Steve Brown, Leo Chiu
Hackers Attack Russian Railroad Company that Transports Military Goods
Russia
Aug. 23, 2023
Hackers Attack Russian Railroad Company that Transports Military Goods
The “Nebula” hacker collective attacked the Russian corporation, TEHTRANS, which had allegedly worked with the Russian military to transport weapons and soldiers.
By Jason Jay Smart
‘This Is the First Space-based War, Space Can Give Ukraine Victory’ – Robert Zubrin EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Jun. 24, 2023
‘This Is the First Space-based War, Space Can Give Ukraine Victory’ – Robert Zubrin
At Kyiv's InScience Conference, renowned US aerospace leader Robert Zubrin talks about “victory from science, victory from space,” and how Ukraine can and must lead in the Space Flight Revolution.
By Christopher Stewart
Ukraine Wants Its Own Arms Factories
Ukraine
Jun. 20, 2023
Ukraine Wants Its Own Arms Factories
At the Paris Airshow, the Ukrainian Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries makes a sales pitch to set up drone manufacturing and other military factories in Ukraine for its own use and export.
By Kyiv Post
Renowned US Scientist, Author, Robert Zubrin, Makes the Case for Ukraine
Ukraine
Jun. 17, 2023
Renowned US Scientist, Author, Robert Zubrin, Makes the Case for Ukraine
Dr. Robert Zubrin is an American aerospace engineer and contributor to KP. His most recent book is The Case for Nukes: How We Can Beat Global Warming and Create a Free, Open, and Magnificent Future.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine’s InScience Conference - Science for Victory EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Jun. 12, 2023
OPINION: Ukraine’s InScience Conference - Science for Victory
Freedom gives us science. Science gives us freedom.
By Robert Zubrin
Digital Transformation During Wartime – Exclusive Interview with Minister Mykhailo Fedorov EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Apr. 25, 2023
Digital Transformation During Wartime – Exclusive Interview with Minister Mykhailo Fedorov
What are the main challenges facing Ukraine during this difficult period of renewal against the background of war and destruction – the country’s top digital reformer explains.
By Maryna Shashkova
How to Shoot Down the Bad Guys: US Fighter Air-to-Air Weapons Systems in-depth
US
Apr. 22, 2023
How to Shoot Down the Bad Guys: US Fighter Air-to-Air Weapons Systems
With US-built and NATO-standard weapons being used in Ukraine, here we provide an overview of the weapons used by the US and allied air forces against enemy aircraft.
By Christopher Stewart
Hackers Target Russian Pharma Company
Russia
Mar. 24, 2023
Hackers Target Russian Pharma Company
Throughout the war, hackers have been launching cyber-attacks against Russia.
By Jason Jay Smart
No Sleep or Salary: The People Behind the Telegram Channels That Write About the War in-depth
Ukraine
Feb. 23, 2023
No Sleep or Salary: The People Behind the Telegram Channels That Write About the War
After one year of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a cottage industry of Telegram channels has established itself as the go-to place for potentially life-saving information.
By Anna Neplii
SpaceX Сurbs Ukraine’s Use of Starlink for Drones
War in Ukraine
Feb. 9, 2023
SpaceX Сurbs Ukraine’s Use of Starlink for Drones
Ukraine has been making good use of drones to attack Russian positions. Elon Musk’s SpaceX wants to make sure their Starlink satellites are not involved.
By Kyiv Post
16 Telegram Accounts to Follow for the Latest War News From Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Feb. 5, 2023
16 Telegram Accounts to Follow for the Latest War News From Ukraine
Drowning in the flood of social media information? Want news coming straight from the front before the mainstream outlets parse it? Here are a few sites for direct reports in almost real time.
By Stefan Korshak
EXPLAINED: Ukraine to Get New Long-Range GLSDB Missiles – What Happens Next? in-depth
War in Ukraine
Feb. 4, 2023
EXPLAINED: Ukraine to Get New Long-Range GLSDB Missiles – What Happens Next?
The big questions are: How many of them will the Ukrainian army get? How quickly can they get them? And how effectively can they use them for their expected offensive?
By Stefan Korshak